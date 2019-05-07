Penn State transfer QB Tommy Stevens adds Kentucky to visit to-do list

And then there were four (so far).

Late last week, it was reported that quarterback Tommy Stevens, whose father confirmed in mid-April that his son would be transferring from Penn State, would be taking official visits to Miami of Ohio this past weekend; to Illinois at the beginning of the week; and then to Mississippi State — Stevens’ former offensive coordinator, Joe Moorhead, is now the head coach at MSU — in what had been billed as a last sales pitch for the graduate transfer. There’s been a tweak to that agenda, however, as 247Sports.com is among those reporting that Stevens will work a visit to Kentucky into the equation as well this week.

Kentucky, which beat Penn State in the Citrus Bowl last season, lost Gunnar Hoak to transfer to Ohio State earlier this offseason.

In March of last year, Stevens acknowledged that he had explored transfer options before opting to remain at Penn State. Stevens had spent the past two seasons as the primary backup to Trace McSorely, whose eligibility expired following the 2018 season.

Stevens, who would be eligible to play immediately at another FBS school, had been, despite an injury that limited him throughout the spring, the favorite to land the starting job throughout the early portion of the offseason, right up to his decision to move on.