Report: Utah DT Jackson Cravens enters transfer portal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kyle Whittingham thinks Utah’s defensive line this season could be the best he’s coached in 26 consecutive seasons with the program, but a piece of that depth is set to leave.

Defensive tackle Jackson Cravens is set to leave via the transfer portal, as reported by 247Sports. Cravens, by the way, happens to be Whittingham’s nephew.

Of course, the reason Cravens is leaving in the first place likely has to do with Utah’s defensive line depth; Utah is set to return two All-Pac-12 defensive tackles in Leki Fotu and John Penisini, plus a pair of fourth-year juniors as their backups.

A Provo, Utah native, Cravens appeared in just one game as a true freshman in 2018, thereby allowing him to return to Salt Lake City as a redshirt freshman in 2019.

Instead, Cravens will ply his wares elsewhere. Assuming he does not receive a waiver, Cravens would be a redshirt sophomore when he is eligible to play again in 2020.