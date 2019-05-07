Texas Tech adds another transfer wide receiver

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Matt Wells‘ reshaping of the receiving corps in Lubbock with veteran additions is showing no signs of abating.

After transferring from Nevada to Texas Tech in December of last year, McLane Mannix was granted immediate eligibility at his new college football home over the weekend. On his personal Twitter account Monday, R.J. Turner announced that he would be transferring from Louisiana-Monroe and continuing his collegiate playing career with Mannix at Tech.

As a graduate transfer, Turner is eligible to play in 2019.

I’d like to proudly announce that I’ll be furthering my education & completing my final year of eligibility at Texas Tech University. If you were a part of this process, THANK YOU!

🔴👆🏾⚫️ #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/lyg82ch0u3 — Reginald Turner II (@Rturner_II) May 6, 2019

During his time with the Warhawks, Turner accounted for 1,662 yards and 10 touchdowns on 90 receptions. This past season, he was second on the team with 36 receptions and 526 receiving yards.