Touted 14-year-old prospect with offers from Illini, Mizzou killed by gunfire at house party

A horrific and senseless tragedy snuffed out the life of a rising football prospect way too soon this past weekend.

Jaylon McKenzie was attending a post-prom house party in Venice, Illinois, Saturday night when a fight broke out. As he was attempting to leave the party and avoid the chaos, gunfire rang out and McKenzie was hit by a stray bullet; after being taken to a local hospital, McKenzie died.

The young man was just 14 years old.

“My baby had just such a promising future, and for his life to just end in just a senseless killing with someone else that had no regard for life,” McKenzie’s mother, Sukena Gunner, told NBC affiliate KSDK. “Just prayer — prayer is all I can really ask for right now.”

17 people shot in St. Louis yesterday. Including the devastating loss of one of our brightest young future starts in this city. This city has no value for life. This city eats their young. R.I.P. Young Bull pic.twitter.com/9UjU8A0Men — Coach Reed (@CoachReed314) May 5, 2019

An eighth grader in the classroom and defensive back/running back/wide receiver on the gridiron, McKenzie already held football scholarship offers from Illinois and Missouri. In November of last year, Sports Illustrated listed McKenzie as one of the six teens who will rule the future in sports.

In that piece, the Belleville, Ill., junior high schooler said making the NFL is what he wants to accomplish and that he hopes to follow in the footsteps of Adoree Jackson. Jackson, himself a Belleville native who played his college football at USC and is now a cornerback for the Tennesse Titans, took to Twitter to mourn McKenzie’s passing.