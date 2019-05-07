UNLV announces future home-and-home with Army

Sin City meets West Point? Count me in.

Monday evening, UNLV confirmed that it has reached a scheduling agreement with Army on a future home-and-home football series. The Black Knights will head to Las Vegas on Oct. 29, 2024, with the Rebels returning the favor and traveling to the military academy on Oct. 7 of 2028.

“As we experience with our Mountain West partners at the Air Force Academy, it is always an honor to compete athletically against those who choose to serve our country,” said UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois in a statement. “This matchup has been in the works for a while and will no doubt be a memorable series that offers Army fans from across the West a chance to see their program appear in Las Vegas. Of course, it is also a special opportunity whenever you play at West Point.”

The 2024 game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two programs.