Western Michigan WR Keishawn Watson transfers to App State

Former Ohio State quarterback Matthew Baldwin will transfer to TCU, according to a report Tuesday from 247Sports.

Baldwin will apply for immediate eligibility, according to the report. Considering Tate Martell was granted immediate eligibility when leaving Columbus for Miami, one stands to reason Baldwin should meet the same fate — provided he has the right lawyer.

Baldwin is a product of powerhouse Lake Travis High School in Austin, the school that produced Baker Mayfield. The Cavaliers are on a decade-plus long streak of producing nothing but FBS quarterbacks; Baldwin followed Baylor signal caller Charlie Brewer and was succeeded by current Texas commit Hudson Card. In one season as Lake Travis’ starter (where he threw to former Ohio State teammate Garrett Wilson), Baldwin compiled more than 4,000 passing yards, 44 touchdowns and hit over 70 percent of his passes before injuring his knee in the state semifinals.

That knee injury knocked him out for the 2018 season — he would have sat behind Dwayne Haskins and Martell anyway — and Baldwin lost Ohio State’s 2019 quarterback derby to insta-transfer Justin Fields.

Baldwin will find an open quarterback depth chart at TCU, where — this is becoming a theme here — incumbent Shawn Robinson transferred to Missouri after an up-and-down, injury-shortened debut as the Frogs’ starting quarterback.

He’ll compete with Kansas State graduate transfer Alex Delton and rising junior Mike Collins, who transferred in from Penn, redshirt freshman Justin Rogers and true freshman Max Duggan.