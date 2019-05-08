Bowling Green lands FCS transfer tight end

In looking to shore up one of its skill positions on the offensive side of the ball, Bowling Green has dipped into a lower level of the sport to do as much.

On his personal Twitter account Tuesday, Declan Burt announced that he would “be finishing my student-athlete career at Bowling Green State University.” In that same post, Burt revealed for the first time publicly that he would be transferring from Bryant.

As Burt will head to the MAC school from the FCS division of the sport, he’ll be eligible to play for the Falcons immediately in 2019.

In his two seasons with the Bulldogs, the 6-4, 204-pound tight end totaled 151 yards and two touchdowns on 13 receptions in 14 career games. Twelve of the catches, 141 of the yards and both scores came this past season.