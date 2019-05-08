Colorado schedules home-and-home series with Mizzou for ‘Fifth down’ anniversary

Credit where credit is due, Missouri and Colorado don’t mind rehashing one of the most infamous games in college football lore with a set of games deep into the future.
The two programs announced a home-and-home series on Wednesday, with the two former Big Eight/Big 12 rivals linking up again in Boulder on Sept. 20, 2025 and down in Columbia on Sept. 7, 2030.
If you were thinking about that latter date jogging your memory (for those of a certain age anyway), that will be the 40th anniversary of the ‘Fifth Down’ game the two played back in 1990. In a thrilling conclusion at the time — depending on what team you root for — Colorado was granted an extra down after spiking the ball following an error by the officiating crew. That then allowed the Buffs to score a game-winning touchdown over the Tigers and helped them in part finish the season as AP National Champions for a split title with Georgia Tech.
While that game is undoubtedly one of the first brought up when the two schools’ names are mentioned, it’s far from the only one. CU and MU have played a total of 75 times in their history and last met back in 2010 just prior to the Buffs’ departure for the Pac-12 during the realignment craze that eventually saw the Tigers decamp for the SEC.
Those bygones have become bygones however and it seems both sides don’t mind the nod to history in filling out their future schedules. Colorado has three other non-conference games set for the 2025 season as a result of the home game against Mizzou (another home contest against Georgia Tech and a trip to Houston) while Tigers round out their schedule for the same year with games against North Dakota, Miami (OH) and UMass.
The 2030 date is the first on the calendar for each side. The Buffs also announced a home-and-home series against Florida and a shift of a home game against UMass from 2021 to 2028.
Happy Academic Progress Rate Day!
For those not clued in on this made up holiday in NCAA parlance, this is the day every spring where folks across the country either celebrate their football team’s ability to get things done in the classroom or spin why their school’s particular score might be on the lower end.
“We are proud of the continued high level of academic success Division I student-athletes achieve,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said in a news release. “We are seeing some flattening of the rates, which is not unusual given the large amount of data over a long period of time. But we will continue to focus on academic achievement and graduation as the ultimate goal for college athletes.”
Overall, the four-year rolling rate for football (across Division I, not just FBS, it should be noted) stayed level at an average of 964 out of a perfect 1000. Schools are docket points when players fail to graduate, becoming academically ineligible or transfer without completing certain requirements among other things. Those who dip below 930 will be ineligible for the postseason but no team suffered that fate this upcoming year.
A few did come close though. Here are the bottom five FBS teams by multi-year APR rate:
Florida State – 936
East Carolina – 937
Southern Miss – 941
Tulsa – 943
Bowling Green – 944
And here are the top five scores by FBS teams:
Air Force – 997
Northwestern – 996
Clemson/Duke – 992
Navy/Washington/Vanderbilt – 991
Nevada/Utah/Wake Forest — 989
Congrats to all the administrators and coaches out there for their bonuses today resulting from these scores. If you want to search for a particular school, you can do so here in the NCAA’s database.
Quick, somebody check the temperature down under. No, not in Australia, the other place even further down under.
Why? Well it appears that Florida is actually going to leave the Sunshine State to play football in a non-conference game.
The Gators announced on Wednesday that they have put pen to paper on a home-and-home series with Colorado far off into the future. The Buffaloes will head to Gainesville on Sept. 9, 2028 while the return date in Boulder falls on Sept. 8, 2029.
It’s that latter trip that is garnering the most attention for UF fans and others. The school has rather famously been averse to leaving the cozy confines of the state and the visit to Colorado will actually mark the first time Florida has left for a true non-conference road game (i.e. non-bowl game or neutral site) since losing at Syracuse in 1991.
Yep, a robust 38 years between non-conference road games. The dates against the Pac-12 program complement the existing series against rival Florida State for the Gators, with the team visiting Tallahassee when Colorado comes to town and vice versa.
The Buffs are no stranger to linking up with SEC foes in the non-conference slate meanwhile. CU now has series with Missouri, Texas A&M and now Florida over the upcoming decade-plus.
The pull of home is always strong in college football.
Such is certainly the case for Nate Costa, a name Pac-12 folks will recognize as a former Oregon quarterback who most recently served as an off the field analyst under Chip Kelly at UCLA. Until this week at least, as The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman reports Costa is headed back to Eugene to join his old program after learning from his old coach the past year:
Costa joined the Ducks as part of the Class of 2006 but never could consistently see the field due to a string of knee injuries that cost him parts or all of three seasons. He eventually became a graduate assistant at his alma mater before joining IMG Academy as the prep school’s offensive coordinator. He served the past season with the Bruins as an analyst and will occupy a similar role at Oregon.
When you’re thinking of big time historic rivalries in college football, chances are the Purdue-Notre Dame in-state tilt doesn’t come to mind all that early. Despite that, the series has been a long and illustrious one between the two programs for decades upon decades.
Things might be about to end however once the pair’s upcoming six-game series has run its course in 2028 however. GoldandBlack.com talked to Boilermakers AD Mike Bobinski this week, who confirmed that the Irish are unlikely to make it back onto the team’s schedule after their contract is done.
“Notre Dame has got its own unique scheduling dynamic and philosophy,” said Bobinski. “They thought the six-game stretch that we are gonna have coming up here for the time being as all they wanted to commit to and they wanted to think about other things moving out into the ’30s.”
Purdue and Notre Dame have played 84 times all told, including a stretch of every single season from after World War II up until 2014. The programs are scheduled to resume things on the gridiron with a game in 2021 in South Bend and a follow-up stretch of five games in a row beginning in 2024.
After that however, it may be quite a while before the pair faces off against each other in a non-conference game. The Irish will likely cite this as one of the things that might have to taper off as the result of their ACC scheduling agreement but it’s still a bummer to hear about if you’re one of the fans in Indiana with a vested interested in one of the two golden helmets.