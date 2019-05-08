Colorado schedules home-and-home series with Mizzou for ‘Fifth down’ anniversary

Credit where credit is due, Missouri and Colorado don’t mind rehashing one of the most infamous games in college football lore with a set of games deep into the future.

The two programs announced a home-and-home series on Wednesday, with the two former Big Eight/Big 12 rivals linking up again in Boulder on Sept. 20, 2025 and down in Columbia on Sept. 7, 2030.

If you were thinking about that latter date jogging your memory (for those of a certain age anyway), that will be the 40th anniversary of the ‘Fifth Down’ game the two played back in 1990. In a thrilling conclusion at the time — depending on what team you root for — Colorado was granted an extra down after spiking the ball following an error by the officiating crew. That then allowed the Buffs to score a game-winning touchdown over the Tigers and helped them in part finish the season as AP National Champions for a split title with Georgia Tech.

While that game is undoubtedly one of the first brought up when the two schools’ names are mentioned, it’s far from the only one. CU and MU have played a total of 75 times in their history and last met back in 2010 just prior to the Buffs’ departure for the Pac-12 during the realignment craze that eventually saw the Tigers decamp for the SEC.

Those bygones have become bygones however and it seems both sides don’t mind the nod to history in filling out their future schedules. Colorado has three other non-conference games set for the 2025 season as a result of the home game against Mizzou (another home contest against Georgia Tech and a trip to Houston) while Tigers round out their schedule for the same year with games against North Dakota, Miami (OH) and UMass.

The 2030 date is the first on the calendar for each side. The Buffs also announced a home-and-home series against Florida and a shift of a home game against UMass from 2021 to 2028.