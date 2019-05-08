FCS Richmond adds third Power Five transfer, second from Duke

Richmond is not unfamiliar with knocking off schools from the Power Five on the gridiron, and this offseason has shown they’re not averse to plucking the rosters of programs from the same level of the sport as well.

The FCS program confirmed Tuesday that Keyston Fuller will enroll at the university and continue his collegiate playing career for the Spiders. As Fuller is both a graduate transfer and he’s dropping down a level, he will be eligible to play immediately in 2019.

The upcoming season will serve as the wide receiver’s final year of eligibility.

In 26 games the past two seasons, Fuller caught seven passes for 32 yards. He didn’t see the field at all his first two years with the Blue Devils, with his redshirt freshman season in 2016 sabotaged by an injury to and subsequent surgery on his right knee.

Fuller is the third Power Five transfer Richmond has added this offseason, and the second from Duke. Fuller’s former teammate, defensive back Brandon Feamster, joined the FCS team’s roster earlier this offseason, as did Northwestern transfer wide receiver Charlie Fessler.