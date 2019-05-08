Florida’s series with Colorado will be Gators’ first out of state non-conference game since 1991

Quick, somebody check the temperature down under. No, not in Australia, the other place even further down under.

Why? Well it appears that Florida is actually going to leave the Sunshine State to play football in a non-conference game.

The Gators announced on Wednesday that they have put pen to paper on a home-and-home series with Colorado far off into the future. The Buffaloes will head to Gainesville on Sept. 9, 2028 while the return date in Boulder falls on Sept. 8, 2029.

It’s that latter trip that is garnering the most attention for UF fans and others. The school has rather famously been averse to leaving the cozy confines of the state and the visit to Colorado will actually mark the first time Florida has left for a true non-conference road game (i.e. non-bowl game or neutral site) since losing at Syracuse in 1991.

Yep, a robust 38 years between non-conference road games. The dates against the Pac-12 program complement the existing series against rival Florida State for the Gators, with the team visiting Tallahassee when Colorado comes to town and vice versa.

The Buffs are no stranger to linking up with SEC foes in the non-conference slate meanwhile. CU now has series with Missouri, Texas A&M and now Florida over the upcoming decade-plus.