Michigan’s Benjamin St-Juste enters transfer database, disputes medically retiring

Never mind, it appears.

In late March, Michigan confirmed that Benjamin St-Juste, who had dealt with hamstring issues last year, had decided to medically retire from the sport. A little over a month later, the cornerback took to Twitter to announce that, instead, he would be entering his name into the NCAA transfer database.

Officially transferring from the University of Michigan as a Graduate Student with 3 years of eligibility! Thank you Umich✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/zXYCJusPfL — Benjamin St-Juste (@Benj_Juice) May 7, 2019

The Twitter development comes a couple of days after St-Juste (pictured, right) posted on Instagram following his graduation from U-M this past weekend, disputing that he had retired from playing football as the school had claimed. “To clarify things on my situation, I NEVER RETIRED FROM PLAYING FOOTBALL,” the player wrote. “I had no power in that decision so stay [tuned] to my next announcement this week.”

St-Juste graduated from the university in just two-and-a-half years — he wrote that he was accepted into U-M’s Graduate School of Kinesiology, prior to his decision to transfer — meaning that not only would he be eligible to play immediately at another FBS school in 2019, but that he would have three years of eligibility remaining to use.

A four-star 2017 signee, St-Juste was the No. 39 cornerback in the country coming out of high school in Canada. After playing in 12 games as a true freshman, the 6-3, 196-pound corner didn’t see the field at all due to the hamstring issue.