UCLA visit on tap for transferring Washington QB Colson Yankoff

Colson Yankoff may have left Seattle, but he could ultimately remain in the same conference in which he kicked off his collegiate career.
Yankoff confirmed to 247Sports.com Tuesday that he will be taking an unofficial visit to UCLA this weekend. The quarterback will start the on-campus trip this coming Friday before finishing it up the following day.
The visit will be Yankoff’s first since it was reported late last month that he would be entering the NCAA transfer database and potentially transferring from Washington.
A four-star member of UW’s 2018 recruiting class, Yankoff was rated as the No. 6 dual-threat quarterback in the country; the No. 2 player at any position in the state of Idaho; and the No. 91 prospect overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Yankoff, who didn’t see any playing time as a true freshman last season, was one of two four-star quarterbacks in the Huskies’ class that year; the other, Jacob Sirmon, entered the portal at the same time as Yankoff, but ultimately decided to pull his name out and remain at UW.
Richmond is not unfamiliar with knocking off schools from the Power Five on the gridiron, and this offseason has shown they’re not averse to plucking the rosters of programs from the same level of the sport as well.
The FCS program confirmed Tuesday that Keyston Fuller will enroll at the university and continue his collegiate playing career for the Spiders. As Fuller is both a graduate transfer and he’s dropping down a level, he will be eligible to play immediately in 2019.
The upcoming season will serve as the wide receiver’s final year of eligibility.
In 26 games the past two seasons, Fuller caught seven passes for 32 yards. He didn’t see the field at all his first two years with the Blue Devils, with his redshirt freshman season in 2016 sabotaged by an injury to and subsequent surgery on his right knee.
Fuller is the third Power Five transfer Richmond has added this offseason, and the second from Duke. Fuller’s former teammate, defensive back Brandon Feamster, joined the FCS team’s roster earlier this offseason, as did Northwestern transfer wide receiver Charlie Fessler.
Never mind, it appears.
In late March, Michigan confirmed that Benjamin St-Juste, who had dealt with hamstring issues last year, had decided to medically retire from the sport. A little over a month later, the cornerback took to Twitter to announce that, instead, he would be entering his name into the NCAA transfer database.
The Twitter development comes a couple of days after St-Juste (pictured, right) posted on Instagram following his graduation from U-M this past weekend, disputing that he had retired from playing football as the school had claimed. “To clarify things on my situation, I NEVER RETIRED FROM PLAYING FOOTBALL,” the player wrote. “I had no power in that decision so stay [tuned] to my next announcement this week.”
St-Juste graduated from the university in just two-and-a-half years — he wrote that he was accepted into U-M’s Graduate School of Kinesiology, prior to his decision to transfer — meaning that not only would he be eligible to play immediately at another FBS school in 2019, but that he would have three years of eligibility remaining to use.
A four-star 2017 signee, St-Juste was the No. 39 cornerback in the country coming out of high school in Canada. After playing in 12 games as a true freshman, the 6-3, 196-pound corner didn’t see the field at all due to the hamstring issue.
In looking to shore up one of its skill positions on the offensive side of the ball, Bowling Green has dipped into a lower level of the sport to do as much.
On his personal Twitter account Tuesday, Declan Burt announced that he would “be finishing my student-athlete career at Bowling Green State University.” In that same post, Burt revealed for the first time publicly that he would be transferring from Bryant.
As Burt will head to the MAC school from the FCS division of the sport, he’ll be eligible to play for the Falcons immediately in 2019.
In his two seasons with the Bulldogs, the 6-4, 204-pound tight end totaled 151 yards and two touchdowns on 13 receptions in 14 career games. Twelve of the catches, 141 of the yards and both scores came this past season.
Kyle Whittingham thinks Utah’s defensive line this season could be the best he’s coached in 26 consecutive seasons with the program, but a piece of that depth is set to leave.
Defensive tackle Jackson Cravens is set to leave via the transfer portal, as reported by 247Sports. Cravens, by the way, happens to be Whittingham’s nephew.
Of course, the reason Cravens is leaving in the first place likely has to do with Utah’s defensive line depth; Utah is set to return two All-Pac-12 defensive tackles in Leki Fotu and John Penisini, plus a pair of fourth-year juniors as their backups.
A Provo, Utah native, Cravens appeared in just one game as a true freshman in 2018, thereby allowing him to return to Salt Lake City as a redshirt freshman in 2019.
Instead, Cravens will ply his wares elsewhere. Assuming he does not receive a waiver, Cravens would be a redshirt sophomore when he is eligible to play again in 2020.