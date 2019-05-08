UCLA visit on tap for transferring Washington QB Colson Yankoff

Colson Yankoff may have left Seattle, but he could ultimately remain in the same conference in which he kicked off his collegiate career.

Yankoff confirmed to 247Sports.com Tuesday that he will be taking an unofficial visit to UCLA this weekend. The quarterback will start the on-campus trip this coming Friday before finishing it up the following day.

The visit will be Yankoff’s first since it was reported late last month that he would be entering the NCAA transfer database and potentially transferring from Washington.

A four-star member of UW’s 2018 recruiting class, Yankoff was rated as the No. 6 dual-threat quarterback in the country; the No. 2 player at any position in the state of Idaho; and the No. 91 prospect overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Yankoff, who didn’t see any playing time as a true freshman last season, was one of two four-star quarterbacks in the Huskies’ class that year; the other, Jacob Sirmon, entered the portal at the same time as Yankoff, but ultimately decided to pull his name out and remain at UW.