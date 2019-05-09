Arizona State names former QB Mike Bercovici as new grad assistant

Bringing in former players to serve as graduate assistants is a time-honored tradition in college football and few know that better than Arizona State in recent years.

The school announced on Thursday another such addition to Herm Edwards’ coaching staff, bringing in former quarterback Mike Bercovici as the Sun Devils’ newest offensive grad assistant.

“During his time at ASU, Mike epitomized what being a Sun Devil is about,” said Edwards in a statement. “In addition to being an outstanding player, he was a tremendous leader and competitor who poured everything he had into being successful both on and off the field. I know our young men will greatly benefit from the knowledge he has to offer.”

“I spoke with Herm and (ASU offensive coordinator) Rob Likens back in January when I was still doing the new league and it seemed like an opportunity that I could not pass up,” Bercovici added. “I’m obviously super passionate about this school and I could not be more excited to be here and have the opportunity to work with the quarterbacks and teach them everything I have learned up to this point in my career.”

Bercovici is available in part because his old job — quarterback of the Alliance of American Football’s San Diego Fleet — is no longer available with the league folding. He also spent a cup of coffee in the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2016 and the Arizona Cardinals in 2017.

A 16-game starter at Arizona State, Bercovici threw for over 5,000 yards and 42 touchdowns in Tempe while setting the school’s single-season record for touchdown passes back in 2015.