Arizona State names former QB Mike Bercovici as new grad assistant

Bringing in former players to serve as graduate assistants is a time-honored tradition in college football and few know that better than Arizona State in recent years.
The school announced on Thursday another such addition to Herm Edwards’ coaching staff, bringing in former quarterback Mike Bercovici as the Sun Devils’ newest offensive grad assistant.
“During his time at ASU, Mike epitomized what being a Sun Devil is about,” said Edwards in a statement. “In addition to being an outstanding player, he was a tremendous leader and competitor who poured everything he had into being successful both on and off the field. I know our young men will greatly benefit from the knowledge he has to offer.”
“I spoke with Herm and (ASU offensive coordinator) Rob Likens back in January when I was still doing the new league and it seemed like an opportunity that I could not pass up,” Bercovici added. “I’m obviously super passionate about this school and I could not be more excited to be here and have the opportunity to work with the quarterbacks and teach them everything I have learned up to this point in my career.”
Bercovici is available in part because his old job — quarterback of the Alliance of American Football’s San Diego Fleet — is no longer available with the league folding. He also spent a cup of coffee in the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2016 and the Arizona Cardinals in 2017.
A 16-game starter at Arizona State, Bercovici threw for over 5,000 yards and 42 touchdowns in Tempe while setting the school’s single-season record for touchdown passes back in 2015.
We’re so used to seeing non-conference games scheduled decades in advance that Thursday’s announcement by Tennessee that the school had added a game to their schedule for next season is notable enough for the ‘when’ as much as the ‘who.’
The Vols confirmed that they have completed their 2020 schedule in the non-conference portion by adding a contest against Sun Belt power Troy in Neyland Stadium for Nov. 21, 2020. The move compliments existing games against Charlotte and Furman in September and a road trip at Oklahoma for Sept. 12, 2020. UT’s full schedule will be announced later once their SEC dates are confirmed by the league office later this summer.
Troy is among the Sun Belt’s best programs in recent years and is coming off a 2018 campaign that saw the team go 10-3 overall. However, head coach Neal Brown left for West Virginia late in the coaching carousel so new coach Chip Lindsey will be in charge of the Trojans when they visit Knoxville.
Both the program and their new head coach have a bit of a history with Tennessee, with Troy nearly knocking off the Vols 55-48 back in 2012 during a game that set an SEC record for most combined offensive yards. The head coach, meanwhile, is 1-1 against Tennessee while on the Auburn staff, including a 30-24 loss with the Tigers last season.
Tennessee is set to open their 2019 season at home in Neyland against fellow Sun Belt foe Georgia State on August 31st.
Moving games to neutral sites has long been a lucrative proposition in college football but Georgia Tech’s move down the road to Mercedes-Benz Stadium is supersizing more than a few checks for the school over the years in a way not really seen in the sport.
As per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, five future Yellow Jackets home games that are being shifted from Bobby Dodd Stadium down to the home of the Falcons will bring in an estimated $10 million more for the program than if they had remained in the cozy confines of campus. Even better for Tech is that those numbers could increase rather significantly too.
The school reportedly makes right around $2 million per home game at Bobby Dodd but will cash a $5 million check for their 2022 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic game against Clemson. They are also estimating some $4.4 million in take home revenue each for a pair of Notre Dame games at Mercedes-Benz as well, which will take place in 2020 and 2024 and are part of the Irish’s scheduling agreement with the ACC. Two, as of yet unnamed, conference opponents will also play the Yellow Jackets in the venue in 2021 and 2023 but only the lower bowl will be utilized to bring the capacity more in line with what the school currently works with a few miles to the North.
Add it all up and it approaches nearly $10 million more for the program with the potential for an even bigger revenue increase depending on how brisk ticket sales and prices become in the future.
While more than a few folks seemed to question Georgia Tech moving the games to Mercedes-Benz when the initial five-game set was announced a while back, it’s quite clear that the bottom line was the biggest driver (and for good reason).
We see players transfer for just about every reason under the sun nowadays, from going closer to home to be with an ailing family member to just plain wanting more playing time.
The situation involving Florida defensive back Chris Steele might top them all in 2019 — and reflect terribly on the current staff in Gainesville at the same time.
We learned on Thursday morning that the talented five-star early enrollee was entering the NCAA transfer portal after emerging from the Gators’ spring practice as a potential starter and key contributor on defense. While many wondered what exactly could prompt such a quick change of scenery for Steele just a few months after arriving on campus, GatorSports.com dug a little deeper into the situation and discovered that the entire episode could have been corrected a long time ago and was as simple as changing rooms:
The decision stems from a request Steele made to the staff during his first month on campus, the source said. He asked to be moved to a different dorm because he was uncomfortable rooming with quarterback Jalon Jones, his classmate.
The staff did not plan to move Steele until the summer, which upset Steele and his parents, according to the source.
It turns out those fears of being uncomfortable around Jones were spot on for Steele as the signal-caller was accused of sexually assaulting a female in those very same dorms. A week later and both players are now in the transfer portal, one due to the accusations at the school and the other due to the school’s inactions to move him elsewhere.
Steele was Florida’s highest-rated recruit this most recent cycle and considered one of the top cornerbacks in the country coming out of high school in the Los Angeles area. He was at one-time committed to USC before flipping to the Gators and was recruited hard by the usual suspects like LSU, Clemson and Oklahoma as well.
Boomer Sooner will still be coming to the banks of the Hudson.
While planned renovations had threatened to move Oklahoma’s visit to Army in 2020 to another venue, the Sooners will indeed be making the trip to historic Michie Stadium next season as planned.
“When we scheduled this particular series, that was one of the special opportunities that went along with putting it on our schedule,” OU athletic director Joe Castiglione told The Oklahoman. “It’s a very unique opportunity. A place with enormous tradition and history outside of sports. It’s a place few ever get the chance to go. Many would call it a bucket-list kind of opportunity.”
The game is scheduled to take place on Sept. 26, 2020 and is the return portion from the home-and-home that was initially played in Norman last year — a thrilling OT victory for the Sooners that saw the Black Knights nearly pull off the upset against the eventual College Football Playoff participant.
Castiglione would be correct in this being a bucket list visit for Oklahoma and its fans as Michie Stadium is among the most picturesque settings for college football in the country. The two schools have played in West Point before but it was way back in 1946 when both sides were powerhouses in the sport.
Their most recent contest in the state of New York was actually played at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx back in 1961 and the latter venue — or at least the recently built stadium of the same name — was thrown around as a possible host to the 2020 game if those renovations to Michie got in the way. That will not be the case however and a rare visit from a brand name Power Five opponent will still be headed upstate after all.