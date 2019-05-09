Getty Images

Ezekiel Elliott offers to pay for funeral of slain 14-year-old football prospect

By John TaylorMay 9, 2019, 8:58 AM EDT
6 Comments

One former Big Ten standout and current NFL star has stepped up in the midst of an unimaginable tragedy for a family near his hometown.

Jaylon McKenzie, a 14-year-old football phenom who held offers from Illinois and Missouri as an eighth grader, was attending a post-prom house party in Venice, Illinois, Saturday night when a fight broke out.  As he was attempting to leave the party and avoid the chaos, gunfire rang out and McKenzie was hit by a stray bullet; after being taken to a local hospital, the young man was pronounced dead.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, a representative for Ezekiel Elliott, a St. Louis native who starred at Ohio State, got into contact with McKenzie’s mother two days after the shooting and offered to pay for her son’s funeral.  As it turns out, McKenzie was a huge fan of the Dallas Cowboys running back.

From the Post-Dispatch:

As a preteen Jaylon McKenzie was glued to the TV during the 2016 NFL draft when the Dallas Cowboys selected Ezekiel Elliott as the team’s first-round pick.

Jaylon watched as Elliott, a running back who grew up in Alton not far from Jaylon’s home in Belleville, crossed the stage. Jaylon pictured himself one day accepting a jersey of his own.

“It’s so generous,” McKenzie’s mother, Sukeena Gunner, told the newspaper. “I remember Jaylon watching him cross that stage and thinking: ‘I can do this,’ so it means a lot.”

Gunner also stated that two other NFL players have offered to pay for her son’s funeral, although those players have thus far remained nameless.

As of this posting, no arrests have been made in the criminal act that claimed McKenzie’s life, with the Post-Dispatch writing that “[a]uthorities asked anyone who witnessed the shooting to call Illinois State Police Investigations Case Agent Scott Wobbe at 618-381-1467.”

Dismissed Western Kentucky RB Quinton Baker immediately eligible after return to Hilltoppers

Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 9, 2019, 12:59 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Quinton Baker‘s roller coaster ride at this level has come full circle.

Then-Western Kentucky head coach Mike Sanford dismissed Baker from his football program in April of 2018 “[d]ue to consistent violations of team rules.” With new WKU head coach Tyson Helton now in charge, Baker has been welcomed back into the fold, although there was a question as to whether he would be eligible to play for the Hilltoppers in 2019.

This week, the Bowling Green Daily News reported, the university confirmed that the NCAA has ruled Baker is immediately eligible and can play for the Conference USA school this coming season.  Because Baker played in only two games at FCS Portland State in 2018, it was a near slam-dunk for The Association to grant a waiver.

In two years with the Hilltoppers, Baker ran for 775 yards and five touchdowns, adding another 134 yards and a touchdown on 17 receptions. As a true freshman in 2016, Baker’s 542 yards rushing were second on the team; he was third in 2017 with 233 yards.

That on-field production, however, was mitigated somewhat by off-field woes.

In April of 2016, Baker was arrested for driving under the influence and possession of marijuana. In June of the following year, he was one of six WKU football players indicted in connection to an assault outside of a frat house; he ultimately pleaded guilty to a pair of misdemeanors.

As a result of that incident, Baker was suspended for the 2017 opener against Eastern Kentucky.

Highest-rated signee in Florida’s 2019 recruiting class to transfer

Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 9, 2019, 12:21 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Florida’s most recent recruiting class has taken yet another steep hit.

Amidst troubling off-field accusations, it was confirmed that quarterback Jalon Jones, a four-star signee, had placed his name into the NCAA transfer database.  Days later, and amidst multiple reports, it has also been confirmed by a Florida official that an even bigger fish in the Gators’ signee pool, Chris Steele, has joined Jones in the portal.

Steele was an early enrollee who participated in spring practice.  He worked with the first-team defense in the spring, and was expected to be an immediate and significant contributor this fall.

A four-star 2019 signee, Steele was rated as the No. 5 cornerback in the country; the No. 6 player at any position in the state of California; and the No. 42 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.  He easily was the highest-rated signee in the Gators’ class this year.

Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas sniffing around Clemson transfer RB

Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 9, 2019, 10:10 AM EDT
2 Comments

Not surprisingly, one of the most talented and noteworthy non-quarterback transfers of the offseason is garnering some attention from some of the sport’s bluebloods.

Late last month, and amidst rumors of a potential departure, Clemson confirmed that Tavien Feaster had entered the NCAA transfer database and was looking to continue his collegiate playing career at somewhere other than the home of the defending national champions.  While no official visits have been confirmed during the ensuing two weeks or so, the esteemed Woody Wommack of Rivals.com is now reporting that Alabama, Oklahoma and Texas, among others, have been in touch with the running back since he entered the portal.

Per Wommack, the player is in the process of setting up official visits to the campuses of what are right now unspecified schools.

If he follows through with the transfer, Feaster would finish the Clemson portion of his playing career with 1,330 career rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on 222 carries, as well as 183 receiving yards and one touchdown on 23 receptions.  The Spartanburg, SC, native, who ran for 11 yards on three carries in the Tigers’ title game win over the Crimson Tide, started 11 of the 41 games in which he appeared for the Tigers.

As a grad transfer, Feaster would be eligible to play immediately at another FBS school.  The upcoming season will be the back’s final year of eligibility.

K-State adds second grad transfer RB, this one from North Carolina

Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 9, 2019, 7:47 AM EDT
Leave a comment

For the second time since taking over for Little Manhattan’s living football legend, Chris Klieman has infused some experienced depth to his Kansas State backfield.

In mid-December, the football program confirmed that James Gilbert, Ball State’s leading rusher this past season, had been added to K-State’s roster.  Wednesday, Jordon Brown, a transfer from North Carolina, announced on Twitter that he too has committed to continuing his collegiate playing career with the Wildcats.

Brown and Gilbert come to the Big 12 schools as graduate transfers, making both eligible to play immediately in 2019.

In 2017, Brown’s 613 rushing yards led the Tar Heels. His production in 2018 dipped to 347 yards, a number that was good for third on the team in Larry Fedora‘s last season as head coach before he was replaced by Mack Brown.

During his time in Chapel Hill, Brown ran for 1,005 yards and eight touchdowns on 239 attempts.