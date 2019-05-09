K-State adds second grad transfer RB, this one from North Carolina

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For the second time since taking over for Little Manhattan’s living football legend, Chris Klieman has infused some experienced depth to his Kansas State backfield.

In mid-December, the football program confirmed that James Gilbert, Ball State’s leading rusher this past season, had been added to K-State’s roster. Wednesday, Jordon Brown, a transfer from North Carolina, announced on Twitter that he too has committed to continuing his collegiate playing career with the Wildcats.

Brown and Gilbert come to the Big 12 schools as graduate transfers, making both eligible to play immediately in 2019.

May the next move be the best move 🙏🏾 @KStateFB pic.twitter.com/mLrbmY9ibQ — Jordon Brown (@TherealJordon) May 8, 2019

In 2017, Brown’s 613 rushing yards led the Tar Heels. His production in 2018 dipped to 347 yards, a number that was good for third on the team in Larry Fedora‘s last season as head coach before he was replaced by Mack Brown.

During his time in Chapel Hill, Brown ran for 1,005 yards and eight touchdowns on 239 attempts.