Nick Saban is a huge Game of Thrones fan too and would have certainly recruited the White Walkers to Alabama

Nick Saban is just like you and all your friends.

Ok sure, he’s a multimillionaire and one of the best ever in college football, but the Alabama head coach loves kicking back on Sunday nights with Miss Terry and watching the final few episodes of HBO’s monster hit Game of Thrones.

“I know it’s a fictional-type show, but you sort of get attached to the characters and some of the perseverance that they go through and some of the things that they do because they are actually competing with all the wars and things that go on. So, it is kind of interesting,” Saban told JOX Round Table this week. “It had to come to this — somebody’s going to win, somebody’s going to lose. That’s the way it always goes. Everybody’s probably got somebody that they’re rooting for, which is how it goes, too.”

Like plenty of folks, Saban has an idea as to who he thinks will sit on the Iron Throne (we’ll let you check the interview above but don’t want to give any spoilers other than to say it’s not a surprising pick). Perhaps his most interesting comments, however, were on the show’s most appealing players that have dominated the discussion in recent years.

“The White Walkers were the bad dudes, man,” Saban added. “I mean if we were recruiting, we’d go north and try to recruit some of those guys.”

We bet Saban could make a mean defensive tackle out of The Mountain too though…