Tennessee adds home game against Troy to round out 2020 schedule

We’re so used to seeing non-conference games scheduled decades in advance that Thursday’s announcement by Tennessee that the school had added a game to their schedule for next season is notable enough for the ‘when’ as much as the ‘who.’

The Vols confirmed that they have completed their 2020 schedule in the non-conference portion by adding a contest against Sun Belt power Troy in Neyland Stadium for Nov. 21, 2020. The move compliments existing games against Charlotte and Furman in September and a road trip at Oklahoma for Sept. 12, 2020. UT’s full schedule will be announced later once their SEC dates are confirmed by the league office later this summer.

Troy is among the Sun Belt’s best programs in recent years and is coming off a 2018 campaign that saw the team go 10-3 overall. However, head coach Neal Brown left for West Virginia late in the coaching carousel so new coach Chip Lindsey will be in charge of the Trojans when they visit Knoxville.

Both the program and their new head coach have a bit of a history with Tennessee, with Troy nearly knocking off the Vols 55-48 back in 2012 during a game that set an SEC record for most combined offensive yards. The head coach, meanwhile, is 1-1 against Tennessee while on the Auburn staff, including a 30-24 loss with the Tigers last season.

Tennessee is set to open their 2019 season at home in Neyland against fellow Sun Belt foe Georgia State on August 31st.