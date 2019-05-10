Getty Images

Neck injury forces 6-7, 400-pound BYU defensive lineman to retire

May 10, 2019
BYU’s defensive line suffered a mammoth loss (literally) earlier this week.

On his Facebook page Wednesday night, Motekiai Langi announced that, “[d]ue to surgery and a recurring neck injury… [m]y time of playing football has come to an abrupt end.” Langi added that “[d]iscontinuing football is at the best interest of my health, my family, and my future.”

“I have enjoyed and loved everything that football has taught me,” the defensive lineman wrote. “I’d like to thank everyone that had a part on getting me over here to BYU. Grateful for everyone that helped, supported, and encouraged me these past couple of years. I am truly grateful for [head coach Kalani] Sitake, BYU football, and BYU for the opportunities that they have given and opened up for me.”

Langi, who had never played football prior to signing with BYU and is the cousin of former Cougars linebacker Harvey Langi, played in four games in 2017 after serving a two-year Mormon mission. In large part because of the recurring neck injury, Langi didn’t play at all this past season.

Listed at 6-7, 400 pounds, Langi is actually closer to the 430-pound range these days.

UCLA lands 30-year-old Aussie transfer punter from Maryland

May 10, 2019
The oldest player in the Big Ten last season has unofficially found a new college football home.

It was confirmed in late February that Wade Lees had decided to enter his name into the NCAA transfer database, the first step in a potential move away from Maryland. Thursday, the 30-year-old Australian punter announced on Twitter that “[wife] Caitlin and I are happy to say we will be moving to LA where I will be playing my final season at UCLA.”

As a graduate transfer as well as his status as a grandfather (just kidding) (I think), Lees will be eligible to play immediately for the Bruins in 2019. The upcoming season will serve as his final year of eligibility.

In three seasons as the Terrapins’ starting punter, Lees averaged exactly 40 yards on 203 career punts. This past season was his best as he averaged 40.9 yards per on his 67 punts.

The most noteworthy portion of Lees’ time in College Park, though, occurred off the field as the specialist was at the center of accusations that he had viciously punched a teammate the same day then-head coach DJ Durkin was (very briefly) reinstated amidst the controversy surrounding the death of a Terrapins player.

Pair of Michigan State players granted sixth seasons

May 10, 2019
In the midst of a wave of departures across the sport, Michigan State was on the receiving end of some positive personnel news this week.

The football program confirmed Thursday that punter Jake Hartbarger and wide receiver Brandon Sowards have each been granted a sixth season of eligibility by the NCAA.  The twin waivers will allow both players to see the field for the Spartans this coming season.

When Hartbarger was injured in Michigan State’s Week 2 loss to Arizona State this past season, it was thought he could return in 6-8 weeks. In mid-October, however, head coach Mark Dantonio confirmed that an unspecified injury to Hartbarger’s right knee would sideline the specialist for the remainder of the year.

The fifth-year senior had entered the 2018 season in his fourth year as the Spartans’ primary punter. Following the 2017 season, Hartbarger, who has a career average of 42.1 yards per punt, was named honorable mention All-Big Ten by the media.

A serious knee injury in 2017 cost Sowards that entire season.  In the years before and after, the receiver led the Spartans in punt returns.  This past season, Sowards caught 18 passes for 201 yards; those were the first receptions of the Michigan native’s collegiate career.

Ex-Ohio State assistant Zach Smith arrested after incident at his children’s elementary school

May 10, 2019
One of the most polarizing figures in college football in 2018 is back in the news yet again.

First reported by Kyle Rowland of the Toledo Blade, former Ohio State wide receivers coach Zach Smith was arrested Thursday afternoon after violating a civil protection order obtained against him by his ex-wife.  The incident that led to the arrest occurred at an elementary school in Ohio when Smith went to pick up his children.

WBNS in Columbus writes that “[t]he sheriff’s office said Smith’s wife was at the school on Thursday and he was not to pick up their children until after 6 p.m.”

In a statement, Smith’s attorney blasted what he described as an “[a]bsolutely malicious move” by his client’s ex-wife, saying that she is “in contempt of court for not giving… the kids to him last night which she was supposed to.”

“Just very sad for the children,” the lawyer, Brad Koffel, added.

Despite it being a “very tough call,” Smith was fired by Urban Meyer on July 23 of last year after allegations of domestic abuse, both at Florida in 2009 and again at OSU in 2015, surfaced in multiple media reports. That was the same day reports first emerged that a civil protection order was in place against Smith.

Smith has consistently denied that he ever abused his ex-wife, either physically or mentally, during their marriage. Courtney Smith’s estranged mother has previously backed up her former son-in-law’s version of events.

As part of the fallout from that domestic situation, Meyer was placed on paid administrative leave Aug. 1 as questions into his handling of domestic abuse allegations made against his former assistant coach surfaced.  The university launched an investigation into Meyer’s actions the day after the head coach’s leave was announced, with the university ultimately suspending the coach for the first three games of the 2018 season without pay as a result of that probe.

In a statement Aug. 3, Meyer claimed that he has “always followed proper reporting protocols and procedures when I have learned of an incident involving a student-athlete, coach or member of our staff by elevating the issues to the proper channels.”

On Dec. 3, Meyer announced that he would be retiring, effective New Year’s Day following OSU’s appearance in the Rose Bowl.

K-State confirms addition of North Carolina transfer RB Jordon Brown

May 10, 2019
It’s now officially official.

Wednesday, Jordon Brown, a transfer from North Carolina, announced on Twitter that he will be continuing his collegiate playing career at Kansas State. A day later, the football program used the same social media delivery system as a well as a press release to confirm the running back’s addition to Chris Klieman‘s first Wildcats roster.

As a graduate transfer, Brown is eligible to use his final season of eligibility in 2019.

In 2017, Brown’s 613 rushing yards led the Tar Heels. His production in 2018 dipped to 347 yards, a number that was good for third on the team in Larry Fedora‘s last season as head coach before he was replaced by Mack Brown.

During his time in Chapel Hill, Brown ran for 1,005 yards and eight touchdowns on 239 attempts.