Neck injury forces 6-7, 400-pound BYU defensive lineman to retire

BYU’s defensive line suffered a mammoth loss (literally) earlier this week.

On his Facebook page Wednesday night, Motekiai Langi announced that, “[d]ue to surgery and a recurring neck injury… [m]y time of playing football has come to an abrupt end.” Langi added that “[d]iscontinuing football is at the best interest of my health, my family, and my future.”

“I have enjoyed and loved everything that football has taught me,” the defensive lineman wrote. “I’d like to thank everyone that had a part on getting me over here to BYU. Grateful for everyone that helped, supported, and encouraged me these past couple of years. I am truly grateful for [head coach Kalani] Sitake, BYU football, and BYU for the opportunities that they have given and opened up for me.”

Langi, who had never played football prior to signing with BYU and is the cousin of former Cougars linebacker Harvey Langi, played in four games in 2017 after serving a two-year Mormon mission. In large part because of the recurring neck injury, Langi didn’t play at all this past season.

Listed at 6-7, 400 pounds, Langi is actually closer to the 430-pound range these days.