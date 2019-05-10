Ole Miss LB Kevontae Ruggs tosses name into Ye Olde Portal

Ole Miss, you’re next up in the revolving door that has become college football rosters this offseason.

Citing personal reasons, the mother of linebacker Kevontae Ruggs, who is the younger brother of Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs, told the Montgomery Advertiser that her son has decided to transfer from the SEC school. It has since been confirmed that Ruggs’ name is listed in the NCAA transfer database, although the sophomore could technically remain with the Rebels by pulling his name from the portal.

From the Advertiser:

The Ruggs family has dealt with tragedy recently following the passing of their cousin, 28-year-old Warrick Ruggs, who was shot and killed March 18 near his home on Taylor Street in Montgomery. Both Henry and Kevontae were deeply affected by their cousin’s death and missed spring practice at their respective schools to attend their cousin’s funeral March 30.

Because he’s from the Yellowhammer State and given his brother’s presence on the roster, the Crimson Tide is already being mentioned as a potential landing spot. Ruggs held a scholarship offer from Alabama prior to opting to sign with Ole Miss.

Ruggs was a three-star member of the Rebels’ 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 15 player at any position in his home state. He started three of the 11 games in which he played as a true freshman this past season.