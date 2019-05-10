Oregon AD Rob Mullens reportedly sticking with Ducks, won’t pursue Texas A&M gig

Plucking an athletic director from the Pacific Northwest worked out well for Texas A&M recently in the form of Scott Woodward so it shouldn’t be too surprising to see the Aggies explore going back to the same well by pursuing Oregon AD Rob Mullens.

After a few weeks of speculation however, it appears A&M will be looking elsewhere for their new leader in the wake of Woodward’s departure to LSU as local reports out of Eugene have the Ducks boss staying put at UO:

Was told today that Rob Mullens decided to stay at Oregon and won't pursue the AD job at Texas A&M. We talked about that and other topics on the podcast. https://t.co/0K941MYkK8 — Austin Meek (@austinmeekRG) May 10, 2019

Mullens was a name thrown out nearly as soon as Woodward’s departure was announced and for good reason. He’s presided over a significant facilities expansion in Eugene across a number of sports and has SEC experience from his time at Kentucky. After nearly a decade at Oregon, he was named last year as the College Football Playoff Selection Committee chairman and is the face most folks see when discussing the weekly rankings for the postseason system on ESPN.

That CFP connection is also notable as Texas A&M’s former head coach turned interim AD R.C. Slocum is also on the committee this year.

Either way, the Aggies are set on landing a big name to replace Woodward but it’s pretty clear now that Mullens won’t be the one to fill the big shoes left behind in College Station.