Oregon AD Rob Mullens reportedly sticking with Ducks, won’t pursue Texas A&M gig

Plucking an athletic director from the Pacific Northwest worked out well for Texas A&M recently in the form of Scott Woodward so it shouldn’t be too surprising to see the Aggies explore going back to the same well by pursuing Oregon AD Rob Mullens.
After a few weeks of speculation however, it appears A&M will be looking elsewhere for their new leader in the wake of Woodward’s departure to LSU as local reports out of Eugene have the Ducks boss staying put at UO:
Mullens was a name thrown out nearly as soon as Woodward’s departure was announced and for good reason. He’s presided over a significant facilities expansion in Eugene across a number of sports and has SEC experience from his time at Kentucky. After nearly a decade at Oregon, he was named last year as the College Football Playoff Selection Committee chairman and is the face most folks see when discussing the weekly rankings for the postseason system on ESPN.
That CFP connection is also notable as Texas A&M’s former head coach turned interim AD R.C. Slocum is also on the committee this year.
Either way, the Aggies are set on landing a big name to replace Woodward but it’s pretty clear now that Mullens won’t be the one to fill the big shoes left behind in College Station.
Oh no, Illinois. Not again.
Already this offseason, three wide receivers have reneged on their signed (in two cases) commitments to the Illini to either return to their previous school or sign with another. Which brings us to Matt Fink.
Earlier this week, it was reported that Fink, who last month decided to leave USC, would be transferring to Illinois; that move was subsequently confirmed by his own father. Friday, however, the quarterback took to Twitter to state that he has not yet committed to continuing his collegiate playing career with anyone, including the Fighting Illini.
Just when I try to look away, the ongoing train wreck pulls me back in…
In fairness to the Illini, it should be noted that Fink’s public denial of a commitment to Lovie Smith’s football program comes at the end of a week that also saw transferring Penn State quarterback Tommy Stevens’ name connected to Illinois as well.
A three-star 2016 signee, Fink completed 13-of-18 pass attempts for 89 yards and a touchdown in seven career games with the Trojans. The California product also ran for 106 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.
Regardless of where he ultimately ends up, Fink would be eligible to play immediately at any FBS school. He’d also have another year of eligibility that could be used the following season.
It’s that time of the year.
Yes it’s the boring stretch of the offseason where not much happens to be sure, but there are a few tidbits of information worth noting for fans. Some of these come via the always thrilling tax returns filed by the various FBS conferences across the country. USA Today’s Steve Berkowitz obtained the Big 12’s this week for the fiscal year ending on June 30, 2018 and to absolutely nobody’s surprise, the league brought in quite a bit of coin:
Overall, the Big 12’s total revenue figure of $373.9 million is just a slight bump up from the $371 million reported the year prior but a hefty increase on the reported $313 million from FY2016.
As Berkowtiz notes, that total sum is nearly half of what the 14-team SEC reported for the same fiscal year and will likely be a distant third among the Power Five conferences behind the mammoth payday the Big Ten also receives. The Pac-12 still lags behind those figures either way (total and per school distribution) but the real question is if — or perhaps when — the ACC will wind up moving past the Big 12 in the pecking order with the launch of their own conference network in 2019 plus another successful college basketball season on the books.
Those are concerns for another day though as the Big 12 remains on solid ground for the timing being with some big checks to cash for the league office and its member schools.
Who has it better than Dabo Swinney right now? The answer: nobody.
The Clemson head coach has been on a roll this week, landing a commitment from the top ranked quarterback in the class of 2020 to tick off a few boxes on the field for the Tigers and then he’s been ticking off a few bucket list items too as a traveling fan to various sporting events across the country while he’s at it.
As Fox Carolina’s Aaron Cheslock notes, the Year of Dabo is something else as he’s now 6-0 as a guest of the home team in the past few days.
He took in Thursday’s 4-1 victory for the Chicago Cubs over the Miami Marlins:
Swinney was in Milwaukee the night before to see the Bucks close out the Boston Celtics and threw out the first pitch for the Brewers’ victory over the Washington Nationals earlier in the day:
Tuesday marked a trip north of the border as Swinney’s crew watched the Toronto Raptors beat the Philadelphia 76ers and take photos with a fellow fair-weather super fan:
Monday saw Swinney get high-fived after a home run in a St. Louis Cardinals victory over the Philadelphia Phillies:
And to go back where the streak began, Swinney was court-side for the Houston Rockets win over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday:
It turns out 2019 is pretty dang good for Swinney given this streak, which we can all probably say started back in the Bay Area in Clemson’s thrashing of Alabama to win the national title.
Year of Dabo indeed.
Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte sure has been busy on the scheduling front heading into the weekend.
Earlier on Friday the Longhorns announced that they had scheduled two big time home-and-home series with Florida and Arizona State plus a host of other scheduling related matters. One of those items tucked into the bottom of the release was a note about changing their previous 2-for-1 series with South Florida to a one-off game with the Bulls for next season on Sept. 5, 2020.
So while the ‘Charlie Strong Bowl’ — for the former UT/current USF head coach — is still on, it’s a modified version. And an expensive one at that for Texas.
Per the Tampa Bay Times, the Longhorns backing out of the original deal will result in a one-time guaranteed payment to USF for some $1.9 million for their visit to Austin. That may not be quite as fun for some fans of the Bulls but it does help the athletic department coffers by a significant sum.
“We’re disappointed to not have the game here,” USF athletic director Michael Kelly told the paper, “but feel that we’ve negotiated a good compromise.”
The news leaves South Florida with a single non-conference opening in 2020, 2022 and 2024. That might not be the end of the world considering the program is already set to have road trips to both Florida and Louisville in 2022 while hosting two ACC foes in the Cardinals and N.C. State in 2024. Still, missing out on a marquee blueblood coming to town is bound to sting a little even if the schedule is allowed to be a little lighter down the road.