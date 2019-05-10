Getty Images

Oregon AD Rob Mullens reportedly sticking with the Ducks, won’t pursue Texas A&M gig

By Bryan FischerMay 10, 2019, 3:13 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Plucking an athletic director from the Pacific Northwest worked out well for Texas A&M recently in the form of Scott Woodward so it shouldn’t be too surprising to see the Aggies explore going back to the same well by pursuing Oregon AD Rob Mullens.

After a few weeks of speculation however, it appears A&M will be looking elsewhere for their new leader in the wake of Woodward’s departure to LSU as local reports out of Eugene have the Ducks boss staying put at UO:

Mullens was a name thrown out nearly as soon as Woodward’s departure was announced and for good reason. He’s presided over a significant facilities expansion in Eugene across a number of sports and has SEC experience from his time at Kentucky. After nearly a decade at Oregon, he was named last year as the College Football Playoff Selection Committee chairman and is the face most folks see when discussing the weekly rankings for the postseason system on ESPN.

That CFP connection is also notable as Texas A&M’s former head coach turned interim AD R.C. Slocum is also on the committee this year.

Either way, the Aggies are set on landing a big name to replace Woodward but it’s pretty clear now that Mullens won’t be the one to fill the big shoes left behind in College Station.

Georgia Tech RB KirVonte Benson’s name is in transfer database

Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 10, 2019, 2:11 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The expected has become a reality.

It was reported earlier this month that KirVonte Benson was expected to take the first step in transferring from Georgia Tech by placing his name in the NCAA transfer database at some point in the not-too-distant future.  Friday morning, it was confirmed by a Tech official that the running back’s name is now indeed listed in the portal.

Other FBS schools are now permitted to contact Benson without receiving permission from the back’s current school.  Benson could also pull his name from the database and return to first-year head coach Geoff Collins‘ program.

Conversely, the university can also pull Benson’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered the database if they so desire.

In 2017, Benson led all Yellow Jacket backs in rushing yards with 1,053 and in rushing touchdowns with six.  As a redshirt junior in 2018, Benson had 116 yards and a pair of touchdowns in just 15 carries before suffering what turned out to be a season-ending knee injury in an early loss to USF.

As he was still recovering from that injury, Benson didn’t partake in Collins’ first spring practice with the football program earlier this offseason.

While Benson currently has one season of eligibility remaining, he could petition the NCAA for a sixth season, a waiver that would very likely be granted.

Ole Miss LB Kevontae Ruggs tosses name into Ye Olde Portal

Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 10, 2019, 1:23 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Ole Miss, you’re next up in the revolving door that has become college football rosters this offseason.

Citing personal reasons, the mother of linebacker Kevontae Ruggs, who is the younger brother of Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs, told the Montgomery Advertiser that her son has decided to transfer from the SEC school. It has since been confirmed that Ruggs’ name is listed in the NCAA transfer database, although the sophomore could technically remain with the Rebels by pulling his name from the portal.

From the Advertiser:

The Ruggs family has dealt with tragedy recently following the passing of their cousin, 28-year-old Warrick Ruggs, who was shot and killed March 18 near his home on Taylor Street in Montgomery. Both Henry and Kevontae were deeply affected by their cousin’s death and missed spring practice at their respective schools to attend their cousin’s funeral March 30.

Because he’s from the Yellowhammer State and given his brother’s presence on the roster, the Crimson Tide is already being mentioned as a potential landing spot. Ruggs held a scholarship offer from Alabama prior to opting to sign with Ole Miss.

Ruggs was a three-star member of the Rebels’ 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 15 player at any position in his home state. He started three of the 11 games in which he played as a true freshman this past season.

Texas sets future home-and-home series with Florida, Arizona State

Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireMay 10, 2019, 12:19 PM EDT
1 Comment

The Texas Longhorns have announced two future home-and-home series with power conference opponents from the SEC and Pac-12. Headlining a handful of scheduling announcements on Friday were dates for future games against the Florida Gators and Arizona Sun Devils.

Florida will host Texas on Sept. 30, 2030. The Gators will travel to Austin to face the Longhorns following season on Sept. 6, 2031. The two schools have not faced each other since playing in Gainesville in 1940. The only other two meetings between Florida and Texas occurred in 1924 and 1939.

After the home-and-home series with Florida, Texas will move on to a home-and-home arrangement with Arizona State beginning in 2032. Arizona State will host Texas on Sept. 11, 2032, and Texas will host the second game the following season on Sept. 10, 2033. The series has just one previous meeting between the two schools with Texas winning the 2007 Holiday Bowl, 52-34.

On top of the latest home-and-home games, Texas also announced future home games against UTSA and UTEP on alternating years for an eight-year stretch from 2024 through 2031. From the Texas scheduling release;

UT will host UTSA on Sept. 14, 2024, Sept. 19, 2026, Sept. 16, 2028 and Sept. 14, 2030. UTEP will travel to Austin on Sept. 13, 2025, Sept. 18, 2027, Sept. 15, 2029 and Sept. 13, 2031. The Longhorns also added one additional home game with UTSA on Sept. 17, 2022, and had a previously scheduled meeting with UTEP on Sept. 19, 2020, which makes it five total games versus each of the two in-state opponents. Texas and UTSA have never met, and the Horns hold a 5-0 advantage in games versus UTEP, four of which were played in Austin.

But wait! There’s more! Texas will also host Colorado State of the Mountain West Conference on Aug. 31, 2024. It will be the first scheduled meeting between the two schools since Texas won a home game in 1975 by a score of 46-0. Texas also announced a future home-and-home deal with USF for 2022 (Tampa, FL) and 2024 (Austin, TX) has been canceled. However, a future home game with USF, with former Longhorns head coach Charlie Strong, is still on for Sept. 5, 2020.

Board of Regents approves beer sales at Oklahoma Sooners football games

Photo illustration by Cate Gillon/Getty Images)
By Kevin McGuireMay 10, 2019, 12:15 PM EDT
1 Comment

Add Oklahoma to the growing list of FBS programs now offering beer sales at football games this fall. The Board of Regents officially passed a recommendation for the sales and advertising of alcoholic beverages at all Oklahoma athletic events, including football.

Oklahoma experimented with alcohol sales during basketball games last season, according to The Dallas Morning News. The pilot program was used to weigh the impact of the sales of alcohol at sporting events before determining whether or not the university should move ahead with expanded sales at other athletic events. This would suggest the school saw a positive enough impact in revenue sales generated and minimal risk to damaging the sports environment at Oklahoma home games. That would fall in line with the reaction a number of Division 1 programs have experienced with their own pilot programs in recent years.

Oklahoma is adding the sale of alcohol a year after Oklahoma State decided to do the same. Other Big 12 schools offering alcohol sales at home events include Texas and West Virginia, with the Mountaineers being one of the first schools to break the mold with alcohol sales at sporting events.