Pair of Michigan State players granted sixth seasons

In the midst of a wave of departures across the sport, Michigan State was on the receiving end of some positive personnel news this week.
The football program confirmed Thursday that punter Jake Hartbarger and wide receiver Brandon Sowards have each been granted a sixth season of eligibility by the NCAA. The twin waivers will allow both players to see the field for the Spartans this coming season.
When Hartbarger was injured in Michigan State’s Week 2 loss to Arizona State this past season, it was thought he could return in 6-8 weeks. In mid-October, however, head coach Mark Dantonio confirmed that an unspecified injury to Hartbarger’s right knee would sideline the specialist for the remainder of the year.
The fifth-year senior had entered the 2018 season in his fourth year as the Spartans’ primary punter. Following the 2017 season, Hartbarger, who has a career average of 42.1 yards per punt, was named honorable mention All-Big Ten by the media.
A serious knee injury in 2017 cost Sowards that entire season. In the years before and after, the receiver led the Spartans in punt returns. This past season, Sowards caught 18 passes for 201 yards; those were the first receptions of the Michigan native’s collegiate career.