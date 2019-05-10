Getty Images

Pair of Michigan State players granted sixth seasons

In the midst of a wave of departures across the sport, Michigan State was on the receiving end of some positive personnel news this week.

The football program confirmed Thursday that punter Jake Hartbarger and wide receiver Brandon Sowards have each been granted a sixth season of eligibility by the NCAA.  The twin waivers will allow both players to see the field for the Spartans this coming season.

When Hartbarger was injured in Michigan State’s Week 2 loss to Arizona State this past season, it was thought he could return in 6-8 weeks. In mid-October, however, head coach Mark Dantonio confirmed that an unspecified injury to Hartbarger’s right knee would sideline the specialist for the remainder of the year.

The fifth-year senior had entered the 2018 season in his fourth year as the Spartans’ primary punter. Following the 2017 season, Hartbarger, who has a career average of 42.1 yards per punt, was named honorable mention All-Big Ten by the media.

A serious knee injury in 2017 cost Sowards that entire season.  In the years before and after, the receiver led the Spartans in punt returns.  This past season, Sowards caught 18 passes for 201 yards; those were the first receptions of the Michigan native’s collegiate career.

Ex-Ohio State assistant Zach Smith arrested after incident at his children’s elementary school

One of the most polarizing figures in college football in 2018 is back in the news yet again.

First reported by Kyle Rowland of the Toledo Blade, former Ohio State wide receivers coach Zach Smith was arrested Thursday afternoon after violating a civil protection order obtained against him by his ex-wife.  The incident that led to the arrest occurred at an elementary school in Ohio when Smith went to pick up his children.

WBNS in Columbus writes that “[t]he sheriff’s office said Smith’s wife was at the school on Thursday and he was not to pick up their children until after 6 p.m.”

In a statement, Smith’s attorney blasted what he described as an “[a]bsolutely malicious move” by his client’s ex-wife, saying that she is “in contempt of court for not giving… the kids to him last night which she was supposed to.”

“Just very sad for the children,” the lawyer, Brad Koffel, added.

Despite it being a “very tough call,” Smith was fired by Urban Meyer on July 23 of last year after allegations of domestic abuse, both at Florida in 2009 and again at OSU in 2015, surfaced in multiple media reports. That was the same day reports first emerged that a civil protection order was in place against Smith.

Smith has consistently denied that he ever abused his ex-wife, either physically or mentally, during their marriage. Courtney Smith’s estranged mother has previously backed up her former son-in-law’s version of events.

As part of the fallout from that domestic situation, Meyer was placed on paid administrative leave Aug. 1 as questions into his handling of domestic abuse allegations made against his former assistant coach surfaced.  The university launched an investigation into Meyer’s actions the day after the head coach’s leave was announced, with the university ultimately suspending the coach for the first three games of the 2018 season without pay as a result of that probe.

In a statement Aug. 3, Meyer claimed that he has “always followed proper reporting protocols and procedures when I have learned of an incident involving a student-athlete, coach or member of our staff by elevating the issues to the proper channels.”

On Dec. 3, Meyer announced that he would be retiring, effective New Year’s Day following OSU’s appearance in the Rose Bowl.

K-State confirms addition of North Carolina transfer RB Jordon Brown

It’s now officially official.

Wednesday, Jordon Brown, a transfer from North Carolina, announced on Twitter that he will be continuing his collegiate playing career at Kansas State. A day later, the football program used the same social media delivery system as a well as a press release to confirm the running back’s addition to Chris Klieman‘s first Wildcats roster.

As a graduate transfer, Brown is eligible to use his final season of eligibility in 2019.

In 2017, Brown’s 613 rushing yards led the Tar Heels. His production in 2018 dipped to 347 yards, a number that was good for third on the team in Larry Fedora‘s last season as head coach before he was replaced by Mack Brown.

During his time in Chapel Hill, Brown ran for 1,005 yards and eight touchdowns on 239 attempts.

Nick Saban is a huge Game of Thrones fan too and would have certainly recruited the White Walkers to Alabama

Nick Saban is just like you and all your friends.

Ok sure, he’s a multimillionaire and one of the best ever in college football, but the Alabama head coach loves kicking back on Sunday nights with Miss Terry and watching the final few episodes of HBO’s monster hit Game of Thrones. 

“I know it’s a fictional-type show, but you sort of get attached to the characters and some of the perseverance that they go through and some of the things that they do because they are actually competing with all the wars and things that go on. So, it is kind of interesting,” Saban told JOX Round Table this week. “It had to come to this — somebody’s going to win, somebody’s going to lose. That’s the way it always goes. Everybody’s probably got somebody that they’re rooting for, which is how it goes, too.”

Like plenty of folks, Saban has an idea as to who he thinks will sit on the Iron Throne (we’ll let you check the interview above but don’t want to give any spoilers other than to say it’s not a surprising pick). Perhaps his most interesting comments, however, were on the show’s most appealing players that have dominated the discussion in recent years.

“The White Walkers were the bad dudes, man,” Saban added. “I mean if we were recruiting, we’d go north and try to recruit some of those guys.”

We bet Saban could make a mean defensive tackle out of The Mountain too though…

Tennessee adds home game against Troy to round out 2020 schedule

We’re so used to seeing non-conference games scheduled decades in advance that Thursday’s announcement by Tennessee that the school had added a game to their schedule for next season is notable enough for the ‘when’ as much as the ‘who.’

The Vols confirmed that they have completed their 2020 schedule in the non-conference portion by adding a contest against Sun Belt power Troy in Neyland Stadium for Nov. 21, 2020. The move compliments existing games against Charlotte and Furman in September and a road trip at Oklahoma for Sept. 12, 2020. UT’s full schedule will be announced later once their SEC dates are confirmed by the league office later this summer.

Troy is among the Sun Belt’s best programs in recent years and is coming off a 2018 campaign that saw the team go 10-3 overall. However, head coach Neal Brown left for West Virginia late in the coaching carousel so new coach Chip Lindsey will be in charge of the Trojans when they visit Knoxville.

Both the program and their new head coach have a bit of a history with Tennessee, with Troy nearly knocking off the Vols 55-48 back in 2012 during a game that set an SEC record for most combined offensive yards. The head coach, meanwhile, is 1-1 against Tennessee while on the Auburn staff, including a 30-24 loss with the Tigers last season.

Tennessee is set to open their 2019 season at home in Neyland against fellow Sun Belt foe Georgia State on August 31st.