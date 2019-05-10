Texas says no thanks to USF series, opts out of 2-for-1 deal in favor of expensive home game in Austin

Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte sure has been busy on the scheduling front heading into the weekend.
Earlier on Friday the Longhorns announced that they had scheduled two big time home-and-home series with Florida and Arizona State plus a host of other scheduling related matters. One of those items tucked into the bottom of the release was a note about changing their previous 2-for-1 series with South Florida to a one-off game with the Bulls for next season on Sept. 5, 2020.
So while the ‘Charlie Strong Bowl’ — for the former UT/current USF head coach — is still on, it’s a modified version. And an expensive one at that for Texas.
Per the Tampa Bay Times, the Longhorns backing out of the original deal will result in a one-time guaranteed payment to USF for some $1.9 million for their visit to Austin. That may not be quite as fun for some fans of the Bulls but it does help the athletic department coffers by a significant sum.
“We’re disappointed to not have the game here,” USF athletic director Michael Kelly told the paper, “but feel that we’ve negotiated a good compromise.”
The news leaves South Florida with a single non-conference opening in 2020, 2022 and 2024. That might not be the end of the world considering the program is already set to have road trips to both Florida and Louisville in 2022 while hosting two ACC foes in the Cardinals and N.C. State in 2024. Still, missing out on a marquee blueblood coming to town is bound to sting a little even if the schedule is allowed to be a little lighter down the road.
Who has it better than Dabo Swinney right now? The answer: nobody.
The Clemson head coach has been on a roll this week, landing a commitment from the top ranked quarterback in the class of 2020 to tick off a few boxes on the field for the Tigers and then he’s been ticking off a few bucket list items too as a traveling fan to various sporting events across the country while he’s at it.
As Fox Carolina’s Aaron Cheslock notes, the Year of Dabo is something else as he’s now 6-0 as a guest of the home team in the past few days.
He took in Thursday’s 4-1 victory for the Chicago Cubs over the Miami Marlins:
Swinney was in Milwaukee the night before to see the Bucks close out the Boston Celtics and threw out the first pitch for the Brewers’ victory over the Washington Nationals earlier in the day:
Tuesday marked a trip north of the border as Swinney’s crew watched the Toronto Raptors beat the Philadelphia 76ers and take photos with a fellow fair-weather super fan:
Monday saw Swinney get high-fived after a home run in a St. Louis Cardinals victory over the Philadelphia Phillies:
And to go back where the streak began, Swinney was court-side for the Houston Rockets win over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday:
It turns out 2019 is pretty dang good for Swinney given this streak, which we can all probably say started back in the Bay Area in Clemson’s thrashing of Alabama to win the national title.
Year of Dabo indeed.
Plucking an athletic director from the Pacific Northwest worked out well for Texas A&M recently in the form of Scott Woodward so it shouldn’t be too surprising to see the Aggies explore going back to the same well by pursuing Oregon AD Rob Mullens.
After a few weeks of speculation however, it appears A&M will be looking elsewhere for their new leader in the wake of Woodward’s departure to LSU as local reports out of Eugene have the Ducks boss staying put at UO:
Mullens was a name thrown out nearly as soon as Woodward’s departure was announced and for good reason. He’s presided over a significant facilities expansion in Eugene across a number of sports and has SEC experience from his time at Kentucky. After nearly a decade at Oregon, he was named last year as the College Football Playoff Selection Committee chairman and is the face most folks see when discussing the weekly rankings for the postseason system on ESPN.
That CFP connection is also notable as Texas A&M’s former head coach turned interim AD R.C. Slocum is also on the committee this year.
Either way, the Aggies are set on landing a big name to replace Woodward but it’s pretty clear now that Mullens won’t be the one to fill the big shoes left behind in College Station.
The expected has become a reality.
It was reported earlier this month that KirVonte Benson was expected to take the first step in transferring from Georgia Tech by placing his name in the NCAA transfer database at some point in the not-too-distant future. Friday morning, it was confirmed by a Tech official that the running back’s name is now indeed listed in the portal.
Other FBS schools are now permitted to contact Benson without receiving permission from the back’s current school. Benson could also pull his name from the database and return to first-year head coach Geoff Collins‘ program.
Conversely, the university can also pull Benson’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered the database if they so desire.
In 2017, Benson led all Yellow Jacket backs in rushing yards with 1,053 and in rushing touchdowns with six. As a redshirt junior in 2018, Benson had 116 yards and a pair of touchdowns in just 15 carries before suffering what turned out to be a season-ending knee injury in an early loss to USF.
As he was still recovering from that injury, Benson didn’t partake in Collins’ first spring practice with the football program earlier this offseason.
While Benson currently has one season of eligibility remaining, he could petition the NCAA for a sixth season, a waiver that would very likely be granted.
Ole Miss, you’re next up in the revolving door that has become college football rosters this offseason.
Citing personal reasons, the mother of linebacker Kevontae Ruggs, who is the younger brother of Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs, told the Montgomery Advertiser that her son has decided to transfer from the SEC school. It has since been confirmed that Ruggs’ name is listed in the NCAA transfer database, although the sophomore could technically remain with the Rebels by pulling his name from the portal.
From the Advertiser:
The Ruggs family has dealt with tragedy recently following the passing of their cousin, 28-year-old Warrick Ruggs, who was shot and killed March 18 near his home on Taylor Street in Montgomery. Both Henry and Kevontae were deeply affected by their cousin’s death and missed spring practice at their respective schools to attend their cousin’s funeral March 30.
Because he’s from the Yellowhammer State and given his brother’s presence on the roster, the Crimson Tide is already being mentioned as a potential landing spot. Ruggs held a scholarship offer from Alabama prior to opting to sign with Ole Miss.
Ruggs was a three-star member of the Rebels’ 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 15 player at any position in his home state. He started three of the 11 games in which he played as a true freshman this past season.