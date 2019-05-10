Texas sets future home-and-home series with Florida, Arizona State

The Texas Longhorns have announced two future home-and-home series with power conference opponents from the SEC and Pac-12. Headlining a handful of scheduling announcements on Friday were dates for future games against the Florida Gators and Arizona Sun Devils.

Florida will host Texas on Sept. 30, 2030. The Gators will travel to Austin to face the Longhorns following season on Sept. 6, 2031. The two schools have not faced each other since playing in Gainesville in 1940. The only other two meetings between Florida and Texas occurred in 1924 and 1939.

After the home-and-home series with Florida, Texas will move on to a home-and-home arrangement with Arizona State beginning in 2032. Arizona State will host Texas on Sept. 11, 2032, and Texas will host the second game the following season on Sept. 10, 2033. The series has just one previous meeting between the two schools with Texas winning the 2007 Holiday Bowl, 52-34.

On top of the latest home-and-home games, Texas also announced future home games against UTSA and UTEP on alternating years for an eight-year stretch from 2024 through 2031. From the Texas scheduling release;

UT will host UTSA on Sept. 14, 2024, Sept. 19, 2026, Sept. 16, 2028 and Sept. 14, 2030. UTEP will travel to Austin on Sept. 13, 2025, Sept. 18, 2027, Sept. 15, 2029 and Sept. 13, 2031. The Longhorns also added one additional home game with UTSA on Sept. 17, 2022, and had a previously scheduled meeting with UTEP on Sept. 19, 2020, which makes it five total games versus each of the two in-state opponents. Texas and UTSA have never met, and the Horns hold a 5-0 advantage in games versus UTEP, four of which were played in Austin.

But wait! There’s more! Texas will also host Colorado State of the Mountain West Conference on Aug. 31, 2024. It will be the first scheduled meeting between the two schools since Texas won a home game in 1975 by a score of 46-0. Texas also announced a future home-and-home deal with USF for 2022 (Tampa, FL) and 2024 (Austin, TX) has been canceled. However, a future home game with USF, with former Longhorns head coach Charlie Strong, is still on for Sept. 5, 2020.

