UCLA lands 30-year-old Aussie transfer punter from Maryland

The oldest player in the Big Ten last season has unofficially found a new college football home.
It was confirmed in late February that Wade Lees had decided to enter his name into the NCAA transfer database, the first step in a potential move away from Maryland. Thursday, the 30-year-old Australian punter announced on Twitter that “[wife] Caitlin and I are happy to say we will be moving to LA where I will be playing my final season at UCLA.”
As a graduate transfer as well as his status as a grandfather (just kidding) (I think), Lees will be eligible to play immediately for the Bruins in 2019. The upcoming season will serve as his final year of eligibility.
In three seasons as the Terrapins’ starting punter, Lees averaged exactly 40 yards on 203 career punts. This past season was his best as he averaged 40.9 yards per on his 67 punts.
The most noteworthy portion of Lees’ time in College Park, though, occurred off the field as the specialist was at the center of accusations that he had viciously punched a teammate the same day then-head coach DJ Durkin was (very briefly) reinstated amidst the controversy surrounding the death of a Terrapins player.