Year of Dabo continues: Clemson head coach now 6-0 as traveling fan

Who has it better than Dabo Swinney right now? The answer: nobody.

The Clemson head coach has been on a roll this week, landing a commitment from the top ranked quarterback in the class of 2020 to tick off a few boxes on the field for the Tigers and then he’s been ticking off a few bucket list items too as a traveling fan to various sporting events across the country while he’s at it.

As Fox Carolina’s Aaron Cheslock notes, the Year of Dabo is something else as he’s now 6-0 as a guest of the home team in the past few days.

He took in Thursday’s 4-1 victory for the Chicago Cubs over the Miami Marlins:

Swinney was in Milwaukee the night before to see the Bucks close out the Boston Celtics and threw out the first pitch for the Brewers’ victory over the Washington Nationals earlier in the day:

The fun never stops with Coach Swinney #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/crqG1s7lpj — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) May 9, 2019

Tuesday marked a trip north of the border as Swinney’s crew watched the Toronto Raptors beat the Philadelphia 76ers and take photos with a fellow fair-weather super fan:

Monday saw Swinney get high-fived after a home run in a St. Louis Cardinals victory over the Philadelphia Phillies:

Just celebrating home runs with Dabo Swinney! pic.twitter.com/TVXSLvpsl5 — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 7, 2019

And to go back where the streak began, Swinney was court-side for the Houston Rockets win over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday:

Dabo made his way to Houston for some #NBAPlayoffs action rocking a Texans shirt 🏀 pic.twitter.com/42Vg7Rwryw — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) May 5, 2019

It turns out 2019 is pretty dang good for Swinney given this streak, which we can all probably say started back in the Bay Area in Clemson’s thrashing of Alabama to win the national title.

Year of Dabo indeed.