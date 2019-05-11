Central Michigan OL leaving football to pursue music career

Central Michigan offensive lineman Shawn Wiley is stepping away from football with another goal on his mind. According to a report from Central Michigan Life, Wiley has refrained from entertaining potential transfer options so he can focus on his music career.

Officially, Wiley is currently sitting with his name in the NCAA transfer portal as he has made up his mind to explore his options beyond the Chippewas. But according to the report, he has no interest in digging into his potential transfer options despite coaches and staff members from other programs checking in to weigh his interest in continuing football with them.

“My heart isn’t on the field anymore,” Wiley said to Central Michigan Life. “I don’t care if Alabama hits me up to play ball, it’s done.”

For Wiley, a coaching change hasn’t meshed well with his goals. Wiley says he did not fit into the system being implemented by head coach Jim McElwain and his music work would not be able fit into the patterns McElwain wants to have with the program.

“I wasn’t fitting in and abiding by what he was saying,” Wiley said. “I respect the business aspect of it. He’s a really good coach, and CMU is going to be a totally new team.”

So we’ll keep an eye out on the charts for Wiley’s trade name of Jimmy Lee. In the meantime, Central Michigan will have one less body on the offensive line to work with.

