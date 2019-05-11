Former New York Jets scout becomes first female coach in Brown history

History was made with the Brown football program this week. Heather Marini became the Ivy League school’s first female football coach after being hired to be the team’s offensive quality control coach.
“I’ve always been an assistant and helped out around the club when I could and slowly worked my way up to head coach,” Marini told NBC 10 News (WJAR), referring to her time as a trainer and coach with a pro football team in Australia. “I coached there for three seasons. We made the state championship a couple of times. I really was hooked then.”
Marini started out as a trainer with the Monash Warriors in Australia and worked her way up the staff as an assistant coach to get her feet wet in the coaching game. Marini has her own football playing background too as a quarterback and former offensive MVP for Gridiron Victoria Women’s Tackle Football and Monash Women’s Gridiron in Australia.
Marini has worked with the New York Jets as a summer scouting specialist. Her involvement with the NFL’s Women’s Development Pathway, she crossed paths with Brown head coach James Perry, who brought her on board to help the Brown football program.
A year ago, another Ivy League program hired the first full-time female football coach in Division 1. Dartmouth hired Callie Brownson as an offensive quality coach to break the proverbial glass ceiling in college football coaching.
The Arizona and Hawaii football families are honoring the life of former head coach Dick Tomey today. Tomey, 80, died after a battle with lung cancer on Friday.
“Our entire program is saddened by this loss, but we are also grateful to have been impacted by Coach Tomey,” Arizona head coach Kevin Sumlin said in a released statement. “We will continue to do our part to represent his legacy well. Nanci and the entire Tomey family continue to be in our thoughts and prayers.”
Tomey started his coaching career as a graduate assistant with Miami Ohio under the legendary Bo Schembechler in 1962. His coaching journey made stops at Northern Illinois, Davidson, and Kansas before landing at UCLA in 1971 as linebackers and defensive backs coach for the Bruins. It was at UCLA that Tomey would eventually be named defensive coordinator in 1976, and one season later he was named the head coach at Hawaii. Tomey coached at Hawaii for 10 years, accumulating a record of 63-46-3 and cracking the AP Top 25 in 1981 with a record of 9-2. Tomey was named the WAC coach of the year for the 1981 season. Tomey is credited with making a strong effort to have Hawaii sign big-name opponents
Tomey was hired by Arizona after the 1986 season. Tomey led the Wildcats to a record of 95-64-4 over the span of 14 years, which included a 4-3 bowl record highlighted by a Fiesta Bowl victory and a top 10 finish in the 1994 season and a memorable 12-1 campaign that ended with a Pac-10 championship and a victory in the Holiday Bowl and a No. 4 finish in the AP Top 25 in the 1998 season. Tomey was named the Pac-10 coach of the year for the 1992 season after a 6-5-1 season filled with tight and close losses to bring down the record. Arizona lost at No. 1 Miami 8-7 at the end of September and was upset by No. 18 USC 14-7 in mid-November to drop the Wildcats from a No. 9 AP ranking. Arizona ended the regular season with a 7-6 loss to rival Arizona State and ended the season with a 20-15 loss to Baylor in the Sun Bowl. Arizona lost four games by a combined total of 12 points in the regular season. Tomey remains the winningest coach in Arizona program history.
Tomey resigned from his position at Arizona after a disappointing 1999 season and returned to coaching a few seasons later with the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers. After one season as an assistant with the 49ers in 2003, Tomey joined the Texas coaching staff as an assistant head coach and defensive ends coach. The Longhorns went 11-1 and won its first Rose Bowl in school history, and Tomey returned to the position of head coach with San Jose State the following season. In five seasons at San Jose State, Tomey coached the Spartans to a 25-35 record, including a 9-4 run in 2006 that ended with a rare bowl victory for the program.
A statement from the Tomey family says a celebration of life ceremony will be announced at a later date.
Oh no, Illinois. Not again.
Already this offseason, three wide receivers have reneged on their signed (in two cases) commitments to the Illini to either return to their previous school or sign with another. Which brings us to Matt Fink.
Earlier this week, it was reported that Fink, who last month decided to leave USC, would be transferring to Illinois; that move was subsequently confirmed by his own father. Friday, however, the quarterback took to Twitter to state that he has not yet committed to continuing his collegiate playing career with anyone, including the Fighting Illini.
Just when I try to look away, the ongoing train wreck pulls me back in…
In fairness to the Illini, it should be noted that Fink’s public denial of a commitment to Lovie Smith’s football program comes at the end of a week that also saw transferring Penn State quarterback Tommy Stevens’ name connected to Illinois as well.
A three-star 2016 signee, Fink completed 13-of-18 pass attempts for 89 yards and a touchdown in seven career games with the Trojans. The California product also ran for 106 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.
Regardless of where he ultimately ends up, Fink would be eligible to play immediately at any FBS school. He’d also have another year of eligibility that could be used the following season.
It’s that time of the year.
Yes it’s the boring stretch of the offseason where not much happens to be sure, but there are a few tidbits of information worth noting for fans. Some of these come via the always thrilling tax returns filed by the various FBS conferences across the country. USA Today’s Steve Berkowitz obtained the Big 12’s this week for the fiscal year ending on June 30, 2018 and to absolutely nobody’s surprise, the league brought in quite a bit of coin:
Overall, the Big 12’s total revenue figure of $373.9 million is just a slight bump up from the $371 million reported the year prior but a hefty increase on the reported $313 million from FY2016.
As Berkowtiz notes, that total sum is nearly half of what the 14-team SEC reported for the same fiscal year and will likely be a distant third among the Power Five conferences behind the mammoth payday the Big Ten also receives. The Pac-12 still lags behind those figures either way (total and per school distribution) but the real question is if — or perhaps when — the ACC will wind up moving past the Big 12 in the pecking order with the launch of their own conference network in 2019 plus another successful college basketball season on the books.
Those are concerns for another day though as the Big 12 remains on solid ground for the timing being with some big checks to cash for the league office and its member schools.
Who has it better than Dabo Swinney right now? The answer: nobody.
The Clemson head coach has been on a roll this week, landing a commitment from the top ranked quarterback in the class of 2020 to tick off a few boxes on the field for the Tigers and then he’s been ticking off a few bucket list items too as a traveling fan to various sporting events across the country while he’s at it.
As Fox Carolina’s Aaron Cheslock notes, the Year of Dabo is something else as he’s now 6-0 as a guest of the home team in the past few days.
He took in Thursday’s 4-1 victory for the Chicago Cubs over the Miami Marlins:
Swinney was in Milwaukee the night before to see the Bucks close out the Boston Celtics and threw out the first pitch for the Brewers’ victory over the Washington Nationals earlier in the day:
Tuesday marked a trip north of the border as Swinney’s crew watched the Toronto Raptors beat the Philadelphia 76ers and take photos with a fellow fair-weather super fan:
Monday saw Swinney get high-fived after a home run in a St. Louis Cardinals victory over the Philadelphia Phillies:
And to go back where the streak began, Swinney was court-side for the Houston Rockets win over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday:
It turns out 2019 is pretty dang good for Swinney given this streak, which we can all probably say started back in the Bay Area in Clemson’s thrashing of Alabama to win the national title.
Year of Dabo indeed.