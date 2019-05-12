Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

Arizona State gave a 2021 opponent to Longhorns to be able to play Texas in 2032-2033

May 12, 2019
College football scheduling can be tricky sometimes, especially with schedules being filled up years in advance. A few days ago it was announced that Texas and Arizona State will be playing a home-and-home series in 2032 and 2033. In what seems like an odd twist, the series became possible because Arizona State agreed to give one of its opponent sin 2021 to the Longhorns.

As confirmed in an announcement form Arizona State, the Sun Devils agreed to give away a 2021 home game previously scheduled against Louisiana Lafayette to the Longhorns as Texas worked to fill out its schedule in the upcoming years. Seems strange, right?

The addition of Louisiana-Lafayette to the Texas schedule in 2021 gives the Longhorns a complete schedule that will also include a home game against Rice and a road game at Arkansas. Why Texas couldn’t find another opponent to play at home in the first week of the 2021 season without poaching one from another future opponent is beyond me, but there is likely some sort of headache behind the whole ordeal.

According to FBSchedules.com, Arizona State agreed to pay ULL $200,000 to cancel the football game. A men’s basketball game between the schools was also added as part of the agreement to cancel the football game. Arizona State has already filled the vacancy on the 2021 schedule with the addition of FCS opponent Southern Utah.

The lesson learned here is if Texas is interested in playing a home-and-home series with you, you will do whatever it takes to make it happen.

Cal wide receiver transfers to Nebraska

May 12, 2019
Nebraska is adding a Pac-12 wide receiver to the mix in Lincoln with the addition of Kanawai Noa. Noa will join the Huskers after previously playing his college football at Cal. Noa confirmed his commitment to Nebraska with a photo on his Instagram account.

Noa will be a graduate transfer, which will allow him to be eligible to get on the field in Nebraska’s offense right away this fall. Noa missed some playing time in 2018 due to injury concerns, but his experience at Cal will be a welcomed addition to the Nebraska offense.

In nine games last season, Noa caught 30 passes for 369 yards and two touchdowns. In 2017, Noa was Cal’s second-leading receiver with 788 yards and four touchdowns. If he remains healthy, Noa will be a good piece to use as a target for Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, who is entering his sophomore season running the offense of Scott Frost.

Oklahoma State booster has appeal denied over Sports Illustrated story

May 12, 2019
The ongoing legal battle between Oklahoma State booster John Talley and Sports Illustrated may have reached the finish line. Months after having a lawsuit dismissed by a judge in Oklahoma City, Talley’s appeal to have the lawsuit move forward has officially been denied by an appeals court.

As reported by Tulsa World, Talley and his lawyers were unable to convince a judge that Sports Illustrated had acted with malice in a story published in September of 2013. The story targeted Oklahoma State and accused the program of a list of problems linked to drug violations, shady hostess activity, and academic fraud. In Talley’s original lawsuit, the booster claimed he was “wrongly portrayed as an overzealous booster” who improperly paid Oklahoma State football players. The lawsuit was dismissed by a judge last October, sending Talley to the US Court of Appeals for one last crack at the lawsuit.

Talley lost his appeal because he and his legal team were unable to provide any evidence facts in the Sports Illustrated story focusing on him were invalid. As far as Talley was concerned in the story, the facts were unbreakable. Because of that, the appeal was denied.

The lawsuit listed publisher Time Warner and reporters Thayer Evans and George Dohrmann and accused the defendants of invading his privacy.

Talley had been seeking $75,000 in damages.

Kirby Smart refuses to engage in war of words with Dan Mullen

May 12, 2019
If there is one thing Florida head coach Dan Mullen has enjoyed doing since his arrival in Gainesville last year, it may be in stirring up the pot. Though he is certainly not going to be mistaken for Steve Spurrier when it comes to verbal jabs at conference and division rivals, Mullen is ready to take some subtle jabs at his foes from time to time. But Georgia head coach Kirby Smart isn’t about to get caught up in the fun in such a fashion.

In an interview with ESPN’s Paul Finebaum last week, Smart took the high road when asked about one of Mullen’s more recent troll jobs using the spring game attendance to remind everyone just how long it has been since Georgia won a national championship (it’s been 39 years, or 476 games for those keeping score at home, and at least one Florida fan was absolutely keeping score).

“If I go out and do that as a coach, how do I look to my players? It is not something that I enjoy doing or want to do,” Smart replied (as transcribed by Dawg Nation). “I just want to go work really hard and grind and play the game and may the best team win.”

Smart continued on this thought with more emphasis on wanting to let the play on the field do the talking.

“I just don’t think you need that. That is not going to make Georgia great,” Smart said. “We are not going to move up in the rankings by what I say. We are going to do it by how we play. We want to talk with our helmets. That is what we always talk about – we want to play a physical brand of football and not do it with our mouthpiece.”

It’s worth a reminder that Georgia has won the SEC East each of the past two seasons and the Bulldogs let their helmets do the talking last year against the Gators with a loud statement. But after Georgia got humbled by Texas in the Sugar Bowl and Florida thumped Michigan in the Peach Bowl, Mullen probably as a good reason to be feeling pretty good about where his program is heading.

Perhaps this is a demonstration of the two different approaches Mullen and Smart take to running their respective programs. Mullen is attempting to breathe life into the Florida program and bring back the kind of swagger once enjoyed by Spurrier on the sidelines, and he’s willing to have some fun with his statements in doing so. Smart is the polar opposite, a brand off the Nick Saban coaching tree. Like Saban, Smart is focusing his energy into simply having a team that will go out and beat you up on the line of scrimmage and wear you down on the field. There is no right or wrong way to go about running a program, and what works for Mullen may not work for Smart and vice-versa. Just take the last few national championship head coaches, Saban and Clemson’s Dabo Swinney. Both coaches run their programs differently with the same goals in mind, and both have been successful on the biggest stage in doing so.

But if this is just going to add fuel to the fire of the Florida-Georgia rivalry, keep it up. Watching this rivalry will continue to be fun watching unfold in the years to come as long as Smart and Mullen are in place.

College football world celebrates Mother’s Day on Twitter

May 12, 2019
It’s Mother’s Day, which is a great day to honor your mother in any way you possibly can. It’s also another reason to have some talented social media members on your staff if you are a college football program. Because if you are not taking a day like this to show off your brand, what are you even doing?

All kidding aside, where we would we be without the moms of the college football world? Every player and coach has a mom after all, and every one of those coaches and players has a different relationship with their mothers. On a day like this, it is important to remember just how strong those mothers have been for so many over the years, and sharing that appreciation with the masses is a nice gesture to demonstrate that for the world.

Here is just a sampling of the Mother’s Day content being shared today on Twitter by some of the college football programs out there.

Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there, and those who have taken on the role of a mom for anyone out there. I know my mom is unlikely to be reading this particular post, but thanks for everything mom!