It’s the time of the year when the TV schedule for the upcoming college football season is beginning to be pieced together. As it traditionally has been played, it seems likely the Michigan-Ohio State game will be kicking off at noon eastern this November.

During the FOX upfronts today, the network announced that it will be airing the regular season finale rivalry game between Michigan and Ohio State on Nov. 30. The home game for the Wolverines will be the latest crack for Jim Harbaugh to notch a victory against the Buckeyes, who begin the Ryan Day era following the retirement of Urban Meyer. Harbaugh has yet to coach Michigan to a win against Ohio State, and this year’s stakes could once again be significant with a potential spot in the Big Ten championship game on the line, not to mention any possible College Football Playoff stakes that could be on the line as well. While so much is still to be determined about the game, the network it will air on is locked in. FOX has claimed the game

The official start time for the game will be announced at a later time, but it should be expected the game will kick at noon eastern because made a point to suggest the top college football game sit airs this season will slide into the early afternoon timeslot.

FOX #Upfronts says their best games will be at 12p Eastern, 11a Central this season. @mattsarz @FBSchedules — Chris Lezotte (@ChrisLezotte) May 13, 2019

That certainly seems to strongly suggest Michigan and Ohio State fans can make their plans for the game now with the expectation of having the rest of the day to bask in the glory of a big rivalry win or spend the rest of the day moping about a loss to their bitter rival.

