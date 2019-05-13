Getty Images

Florida State takes interim tag off AD David Coburn

By Zach BarnettMay 13, 2019, 12:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Florida State has taken the interim tag off interim AD David Coburn, the school has announced.

“I am grateful to David Coburn for taking on this role permanently,” Florida State president John Thrasher said in a statement. “For years I have relied on his experience, integrity and good judgment, and the progress we have made under his leadership is already evident. I know the future of our championship Athletics program is as bright as ever and in good hands.”

Coburn had run Florida State’s athletics department on an interim basis since August, and prior to that served as chief of staff to FSU presidents Eric Barron and Thrasher.

A 3-time Florida State graduate, Coburn spent his career in legislative and academic roles, not athletics, though much of that experience will translate to football as he works to handle FSU’s budget and streamline its department.

“I very much appreciate the confidence the president and the Board of Trustees have placed in me,” Coburn said. “Over these past months, their support has been invaluable. I also have gained tremendous appreciation for the wonderful people in Athletics and the Seminole Boosters. They all care deeply about our university and have been working together to move us forward.”

Troy graduate transfer QB Sawyer Smith commits to Kentucky

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettMay 13, 2019, 2:37 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Neal Brown left Kentucky to become the head coach at Troy, and now, with Brown off to West Virginia, Sawyer Smith has left Troy to play at Kentucky.

The Trojans’ starting quarterback announced on May 1 he would leave Troy as a graduate transfer, and on Monday Smith publicly committed to the Wildcats. “Words can’t begin to explain how proud my family and I are to be apart of the ,” he wrote in a Twitter post.

A Catonment, Fla., native, Smith played six games as a backup quarterback in 2016, redshirted in 2017, then returned to the active roster last fall as Troy’s starting quarterback, hitting 62.9 percent of his 229 passes for 1,669 yards with 14 touchdowns against six interceptions.

As a graduate transfer, Smith will be able to play immediately as a junior for Kentucky.

He’ll compete with fellow junior Terry Wilson, who returns to Lexington after starting all 13 games in Big Blue’s first 10-win season in four decades. Wilson was not great through the air, averaging just 7.0 yards per attempt with 11 touchdowns against eight interceptions, but added 547 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

Orange Bowl kickoff moved from New Year’s Day to Dec. 30

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettMay 13, 2019, 1:23 PM EDT
1 Comment

The 2020 Capital One Orange Bowl is now the 2019 Capital One Orange Bowl. Welcome to the byzantine world of the college football postseason.

The Orange Bowl, College Football Playoff and ESPN announced Monday the Capital One Orange Bowl to be played after the 2019 regular season (put that on a bowl pin) has been moved from Wednesday, Jan. 1 to Monday, Dec. 30.

Rather than make the Orange Bowl the lead-in to the Rose Bowl, the powers that be decided it’d be better to keep it a night game, instead making it a de facto Monday Night Football game. (There is no MNF game in Week 17 of the NFL season.) The Orange Bowl was the first to be played at night, beginning on Jan. 1, 1965, and has been played, at least partially, under the Miami night every year since then.

“The Capital One Orange Bowl was presented with a unique opportunity by our partners, including ESPN, Capital One, the ACC, Big Ten, SEC, Notre Dame, the Miami Dolphins and the CFP, to play this year’s game on Monday, December 30 in primetime,” Orange Bowl Committee president José C. Romano said in a statement. “With other bowl games planned for the early afternoon window on January 1, this move enables our game to stand alone as the only bowl game staged on Monday night, when fans are used to viewing football games. We are confident this traditional start time will be a positive for both the out of town and local fans who attend our game, as well as the television viewers across the country.”

It is not immediately known what game will take the 1 p.m. ET slot on ESPN on Jan. 1. In the 2018 campaign, the Fiesta Bowl was the lead-in to the Rose Bowl, while the Peach Bowl served as pre-game fodder for the first of the two CFP semifinals, the Cotton Bowl. The Citrus and Outback bowls are annual New Year’s games in addition to the Rose and Sugar; the Citrus aired on ABC opposite the Fiesta in the 1 p.m. ET time slot, while the Outback kicked at noon ET on ESPN2. Because of that, the guess here is the Citrus Bowl will now kick at 1 p.m. ET on New Year’s Day, taking the slot the Orange just vacated.

The 2019-20 New Year’s Six schedule will now break down as follows:

Saturday, Dec. 28
Cotton Bowl (early afternoon)
Peach/Fiesta Bowl (CFP semifinal)
Peach/Fiesta Bowl (CFP semifinal)

Monday, Dec. 30
Orange Bowl (primetime)

Wednesday, Jan. 1
Bowl TBA (early afternoon)
Rose Bowl (mid-afternoon)
Sugar Bowl (primetime)

So, while already accepting the inherent awkwardness of the New Year’s Six games now spread across three days — with the two most important games going second and third in the rotation — consider this your reminder that the national championship game won’t be played until Monday, Jan. 13, more than two weeks after the semifinal games.

Cal wide receiver transfers to Nebraska

Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireMay 12, 2019, 5:25 PM EDT
1 Comment

Nebraska is adding a Pac-12 wide receiver to the mix in Lincoln with the addition of Kanawai Noa. Noa will join the Huskers after previously playing his college football at Cal. Noa confirmed his commitment to Nebraska with a photo on his Instagram account.

Noa will be a graduate transfer, which will allow him to be eligible to get on the field in Nebraska’s offense right away this fall. Noa missed some playing time in 2018 due to injury concerns, but his experience at Cal will be a welcomed addition to the Nebraska offense.

In nine games last season, Noa caught 30 passes for 369 yards and two touchdowns. In 2017, Noa was Cal’s second-leading receiver with 788 yards and four touchdowns. If he remains healthy, Noa will be a good piece to use as a target for Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, who is entering his sophomore season running the offense of Scott Frost.

Oklahoma State booster has appeal denied over Sports Illustrated story

Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireMay 12, 2019, 4:22 PM EDT
4 Comments

The ongoing legal battle between Oklahoma State booster John Talley and Sports Illustrated may have reached the finish line. Months after having a lawsuit dismissed by a judge in Oklahoma City, Talley’s appeal to have the lawsuit move forward has officially been denied by an appeals court.

As reported by Tulsa World, Talley and his lawyers were unable to convince a judge that Sports Illustrated had acted with malice in a story published in September of 2013. The story targeted Oklahoma State and accused the program of a list of problems linked to drug violations, shady hostess activity, and academic fraud. In Talley’s original lawsuit, the booster claimed he was “wrongly portrayed as an overzealous booster” who improperly paid Oklahoma State football players. The lawsuit was dismissed by a judge last October, sending Talley to the US Court of Appeals for one last crack at the lawsuit.

Talley lost his appeal because he and his legal team were unable to provide any evidence facts in the Sports Illustrated story focusing on him were invalid. As far as Talley was concerned in the story, the facts were unbreakable. Because of that, the appeal was denied.

The lawsuit listed publisher Time Warner and reporters Thayer Evans and George Dohrmann and accused the defendants of invading his privacy.

Talley had been seeking $75,000 in damages.