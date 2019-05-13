Florida State takes interim tag off AD David Coburn

Florida State has taken the interim tag off interim AD David Coburn, the school has announced.
“I am grateful to David Coburn for taking on this role permanently,” Florida State president John Thrasher said in a statement. “For years I have relied on his experience, integrity and good judgment, and the progress we have made under his leadership is already evident. I know the future of our championship Athletics program is as bright as ever and in good hands.”
Coburn had run Florida State’s athletics department on an interim basis since August, and prior to that served as chief of staff to FSU presidents Eric Barron and Thrasher.
A 3-time Florida State graduate, Coburn spent his career in legislative and academic roles, not athletics, though much of that experience will translate to football as he works to handle FSU’s budget and streamline its department.
“I very much appreciate the confidence the president and the Board of Trustees have placed in me,” Coburn said. “Over these past months, their support has been invaluable. I also have gained tremendous appreciation for the wonderful people in Athletics and the Seminole Boosters. They all care deeply about our university and have been working together to move us forward.”
It’s the time of the year when the TV schedule for the upcoming college football season is beginning to be pieced together. As it traditionally has been played, it seems likely the Michigan-Ohio State game will be kicking off at noon eastern this November.
During the FOX upfronts today, the network announced that it will be airing the regular season finale rivalry game between Michigan and Ohio State on Nov. 30. The home game for the Wolverines will be the latest crack for Jim Harbaugh to notch a victory against the Buckeyes, who begin the Ryan Day era following the retirement of Urban Meyer. Harbaugh has yet to coach Michigan to a win against Ohio State, and this year’s stakes could once again be significant with a potential spot in the Big Ten championship game on the line, not to mention any possible College Football Playoff stakes that could be on the line as well. While so much is still to be determined about the game, the network it will air on is locked in. FOX has claimed the game
The official start time for the game will be announced at a later time, but it should be expected the game will kick at noon eastern because made a point to suggest the top college football game sit airs this season will slide into the early afternoon timeslot.
That certainly seems to strongly suggest Michigan and Ohio State fans can make their plans for the game now with the expectation of having the rest of the day to bask in the glory of a big rivalry win or spend the rest of the day moping about a loss to their bitter rival.
Florida State defensive end Xavier Peters is beginning to weigh his potential options for his football future. According to a report from 247 Sports, Peters has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal. Peters reportedly entered his name in the database last Thursday.
Peters was suspended by Florida State head coach Willie Taggart in early April for a violation of team rules. It was unconfirmed how long the suspension would last, but it seems that will no longer be a concern for Peters as he begins the process to weigh his potential options to leave Florida State behind.
By entering his name in the transfer portal, Peters is free to make contact with any other program that may want to recruit him. He can still choose to stay at Florida State, however, by opting to pull his name out of the transfer portal. As for where he will be heading, Peters told 247 Sports he would ideally like to consider his options in the Big Ten and SEC and he would ideally like to be closer to home in Ohio, where his young son is growing up.
Peters was a four-star recruit of Florida State in the Class of 2018. He appeared in just two games last season, which would allow him to preserve a redshirt year under the NCAA’s modified redshirt rule implemented last year. That gives him four more years of eligibility, although he will have to sit out the upcoming 2019 season if he transfers to another FBS program. That would leave him with three years of eligibility once he is eligible to return to the playing field again in 2020.
After some back and forth with the transfer portal earlier in the offseason, defensive tackle Davin Cotton is now officially transferring from LSU. According to a report from The Advocate, Cotton will be joining the Southern football program. Cotton announced his transfer plans on Sunday night with a message on his Twitter account.
Because Cotton, a former four-star recruit of LSU, is heading to an FCS school, he will be eligible to play immediately this fall for Southern. He will also have four years of eligibility still remaining if he uses his 2018 season as a redshirt year. Cotton played in just two games for the Tigers last fall, which would allow him to preserve a redshirt season under the NCAA’s modified redshirt rule effective last year (a player can appear in up to four games before counting as a year of eligibility if that player has a redshirt year to use).
Cotton went back and forth on his status with LSU this offseason by going in and out of the transfer portal
Cotton originally entered his name in the transfer portal in February, only to pull his name out of it two days later. But later in February, Cotton re-entered his name into the transfer portal to begin moving on from the Tigers.
Neal Brown left Kentucky to become the head coach at Troy, and now, with Brown off to West Virginia, Sawyer Smith has left Troy to play at Kentucky.
The Trojans’ starting quarterback announced on May 1 he would leave Troy as a graduate transfer, and on Monday Smith publicly committed to the Wildcats. “Words can’t begin to explain how proud my family and I are to be apart of the ,” he wrote in a Twitter post.
A Catonment, Fla., native, Smith played six games as a backup quarterback in 2016, redshirted in 2017, then returned to the active roster last fall as Troy’s starting quarterback, hitting 62.9 percent of his 229 passes for 1,669 yards with 14 touchdowns against six interceptions.
As a graduate transfer, Smith will be able to play immediately as a junior for Kentucky.
He’ll compete with fellow junior Terry Wilson, who returns to Lexington after starting all 13 games in Big Blue’s first 10-win season in four decades. Wilson was not great through the air, averaging just 7.0 yards per attempt with 11 touchdowns against eight interceptions, but added 547 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.