Florida State takes interim tag off AD David Coburn

Florida State has taken the interim tag off interim AD David Coburn, the school has announced.

“I am grateful to David Coburn for taking on this role permanently,” Florida State president John Thrasher said in a statement. “For years I have relied on his experience, integrity and good judgment, and the progress we have made under his leadership is already evident. I know the future of our championship Athletics program is as bright as ever and in good hands.”

Coburn had run Florida State’s athletics department on an interim basis since August, and prior to that served as chief of staff to FSU presidents Eric Barron and Thrasher.

A 3-time Florida State graduate, Coburn spent his career in legislative and academic roles, not athletics, though much of that experience will translate to football as he works to handle FSU’s budget and streamline its department.

“I very much appreciate the confidence the president and the Board of Trustees have placed in me,” Coburn said. “Over these past months, their support has been invaluable. I also have gained tremendous appreciation for the wonderful people in Athletics and the Seminole Boosters. They all care deeply about our university and have been working together to move us forward.”