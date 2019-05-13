Suspended Florida State DE Xavier Peters plans to transfer, hopes to land in Big Ten or SEC

Florida State defensive end Xavier Peters is beginning to weigh his potential options for his football future. According to a report from 247 Sports, Peters has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal. Peters reportedly entered his name in the database last Thursday.

Peters was suspended by Florida State head coach Willie Taggart in early April for a violation of team rules. It was unconfirmed how long the suspension would last, but it seems that will no longer be a concern for Peters as he begins the process to weigh his potential options to leave Florida State behind.

By entering his name in the transfer portal, Peters is free to make contact with any other program that may want to recruit him. He can still choose to stay at Florida State, however, by opting to pull his name out of the transfer portal. As for where he will be heading, Peters told 247 Sports he would ideally like to consider his options in the Big Ten and SEC and he would ideally like to be closer to home in Ohio, where his young son is growing up.

Peters was a four-star recruit of Florida State in the Class of 2018. He appeared in just two games last season, which would allow him to preserve a redshirt year under the NCAA’s modified redshirt rule implemented last year. That gives him four more years of eligibility, although he will have to sit out the upcoming 2019 season if he transfers to another FBS program. That would leave him with three years of eligibility once he is eligible to return to the playing field again in 2020.

