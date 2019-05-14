Florida enrollee Chris Steele announces transfer to Oregon

Well, that was quick.
A week ago, Florida early enrollee Chris Steele was a Gator. Today, he’s a Duck.
Steele announced his intent to transfer to Oregon on Tuesday, just days after revealing he was leaving Florida, which itself came just four months after he enrolled. We learned in the subsequent days after Steele’s announcement that Florida delayed his request to be moved away from roommate Jalon Jones, who is now accused of committing sexual battery in the dorm room Steele and Jones shared.
A product of St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, Calif., Steele joins a fifth-ranked Oregon class that already included two of the top six prospects in California in Westlake Village defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux and Lancaster cornerback Mykael Wright. Steele himself was rated the 42nd overall player and the sixth-best player in California, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Steele is also the second SoCal 2019 product to trigger an insta-transfer, following USC signee and Texas enrollee Bru McCoy. McCoy has yet to be given the up-or-down regarding a waiver to play immediately, but given the documented issue already in Steele’s file, it seems Steele’s case is a lock to check the “conditions that adversely affected my educational experience” box on Steele’s waiver for immediate playing time.