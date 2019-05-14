Memphis AD Tom Bowen steps down after seven years at the school

One of the driving forces behind the football turnaround at Memphis has resigned.
The school confirmed a number of reports on Tuesday that athletic director Tom Bowen had stepped down from his position, naming alum and local leader Allie Prescott as the interim AD in his place.
The move is a bit of a surprise, certainly in its timing, given that Bowen was widely respected for the job he’s done with the Tigers and comes after he recently signed a short term contract extension. The school noted he was leaving to pursue another opportunity, which probably should have been expected at some point given a number of bigger jobs that his name has been mentioned for.
Bowen leaves after seven years with the program and will certainly be thanked for Memphis fans for helping turn around the fortunes of the once morbid football program. He arrived on campus shortly after then head coach Justin Fuente was hired and helped move the Tigers into the American Athletic Conference in 2013. His recent football hire of Mike Norvell has worked out well too, with the young up-and-comer winning 26 games over the past three seasons and winning the division two years in a row.
Prescott has a lengthy resume in the city of Memphis with a local baseball franchise and several law firms. He graduated from the school back in 1969 after a distinguished baseball career with the Tigers.