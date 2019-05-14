Miami, USF agree to three-game series starting in 2025

The loss of one two-for-one series has resulted in another for USF.
Hot on the heels of the Bulls confirming that a three-game series with Texas was changed to just an away game in Austin next season, the school jointly announced a replacement in a similar two-for-one with in-state rival Miami.
The Hurricanes will host games at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 13, 2025 and Sept. 9, 2028, while the return trip to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa will take place on Sept. 4, 2027.
“We are excited to continue to add very high-level opponents with great national interest to our future football schedules,” USF AD Michael Kelly said in a release. “In the next 10 years we now have six games on the schedule against Florida and Miami and our student-athletes, coaches and fans look forward to the challenge.”
USF and Miami have met six times already in football, with ‘The U’ predictably holding a 5-1 advantage in the series that was last played in 2013.
The announcement rounds out the non-conference slate for the Bulls in 2025, adding the trip to the actual South Florida region at Miami to other games against Boise State, San Jose State and a visit to Florida. The Hurricanes also play Notre Dame in 2025 and 2028 but otherwise have some work to do in filling out their future schedules even with this recent series being added to the docket.