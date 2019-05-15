Clemson LB Shaq Smith reportedly enters transfer database

You can go ahead and (again) add the defending national champions to the list of schools to be touched by the infamous and mysterious portal.
Citing an unnamed source, TigerNet.com is reporting Wednesday that Shaq Smith has decided to place his name into the NCAA transfer database. 247Sports.com writes that “Smith has a ‘do not contact’ tag attached to his portal entry, which implies he’s requesting that other schools do not contact him.”
The move doesn’t necessarily mean the end of Smith’s career with the Tigers as he could ultimately pull his name out, but it’s usually the first step toward a parting of ways. Conversely, the school could opt to yank Smith’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered the database.
A four-star member of Clemson’s 2016 recruiting class, Smith was rated as the No. 3 inside linebacker in the country; the No. 12 player at any position in the state of Florida; and the No. 81 recruit overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Only four signees in the Tigers’ class that year were rated higher than the Bradenton high schooler, including running back Tavien Feaster, who entered the portal late last month and currently has the likes of Alabama, Oklahoma and Texas, among others, in pursuit.
In 26 career games, Smith, who was expected to start for the Tigers this season, has been credited with 29 tackles, 1½ tackles for loss, a sack and an interception.
As a graduate transfer, Smith would be eligible to play immediately at another FBS school if that’s the tack he opts to take.