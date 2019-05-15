Ex-Michigan four-star DB transfers to Georgia Tech

After losing four players to transfer (HERE, HERE, HERE) and picking up three to the same personnel procurement procedure (HERE, HERE, HERE) this offseason, Georgia Tech and first-year head coach Geoff Collins have landed yet another piece with Power Five playing experience.
Utilizing his personal Twitter account, Myles Sims announced Tuesday that, “[f]or personal reasons, my steps are being ordered closer to home where I will continue as a student-athlete at the Georgia Institute of Technology.” Sims is an Atlanta native who played at Westlake High School in that city.
The move back home comes a little less than a month after Sims opted to transfer from Michigan.
Barring something out of the ordinary, the defensive back will be forced to sit out the 2019 season, leaving him with three years of eligibility heading into 2020.
A four-star member of the Wolverines’ 2018 recruiting class, Sims was rated as the No. 17 cornerback in the country and the No. 22 player at any position in the state of Georgia. Only three signees in U-M’s class that year were rated higher than Sims.
Sims did not see the field as a true freshman in Ann Arbor last season.