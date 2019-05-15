Ex-Penn State WR Brandon Polk announces transfer to FCS powerhouse

One of the many Penn State players to enter the transfer portal this offseason has found his new home, and it will actually be closer to his real home. Brandon Polk, a native of Virginia will be returning to his home state for his final year of eligibility. With a brief message on Twitter and Instagram, Polk announced he will play this upcoming season for FCS powerhouse James Madison.

Coming back to my home state, Excited for what the future hold for me! BagSzn 😤🧳 Go Dukes 🐶 ! @ James Madison University https://t.co/zZ2liicpsG — The Kidd 🏹🏈 (@TheKidd603) May 15, 2019

Polk will be eligible to play immediately this fall for the Dukes as a graduate transfer (and normal NCAA transfer rules would allow an FBS player transferring to an FCS school to be eligible right away anyway).

Polk played in 11 games for the Nittany Lions last season and caught nine passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns. Polk is one of two graduate transfers leaving Penn State this offseason via transfer, joining Juwan Johnson (Oregon) in looking to finish off their college careers in a different uniform.

