Former Nebraska safety Cam’ron Jones announces transfer to SMU

SMU will be the destination for former Nebraska safety Cam’ron Jones. According to a report published by 247 Sports, Jones has made up his mind to move to the Mustangs moving forward. SMU has not yet officially added Jones to the program, but that should be a formality at this point.
“I chose SMU because not only can they offer great football, but it’s a great education with a strong and successful alumni base,” Jones said to 247 Sports. “The staff is great and can make things happen in Dallas. I also want to be close to home so my family can watch me.”
Jones is a Texas native and was a four-star recruit of Nebraska in the Class of 2018. However, Jones redshirted last season while dealing with injury concerns. Because he is moving from one FBS program to another, Jones will have to wait until 2020 before being ruled eligible to play for SMU, although a waiver request for immediate eligibility in 2019 could work in his favor given the injury issues last season.
Regardless of when he is determined to be officially eligible, the addition of Jones to the SMU secondary will be a terrific boost on the depth chart.
Jones entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal in late April.