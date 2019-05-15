RB T.J. Hammonds returns to Arkansas football team

James Hudson and his new college football home aren’t going down without a fight.

Hudson confirmed in early December that he had decided to transfer from Michigan to Cincinnati. In appealing for a waiver from the NCAA that would grant him immediate eligibility at his new school, Hudson claimed that “mental struggles” arose during his time at U-M and triggered his decision to leave the Wolverines.

The NCAA, however, denied the appeal, stating that he never spoke up about the mental issues while he was at U-M.

Not surprisingly, the football program is appealing what was a curious decision made by an organization that has been (mostly) handing out waivers for immediate eligibility like it’s candy at Halloween throughout this offseason. The Bearcats’ head football coach confirmed the move on Twitter.

Today we filled for James Hudson’s reconsideration with the NCAA. We thank everyone for their support of James! #FreeJamesHudson https://t.co/2VK8frH60r — Luke Fickell (@CoachFick) May 15, 2019

If Hudson wins his appeal and is granted a waiver for immediate eligibility, he would have three seasons to use his remaining three years. If the appeal is denied, Hudson would have to sit out the 2019 season, leaving him two years of eligibility to use beginning in 2020.

A four-star member of the Wolverines’ recruiting class in 2017, Hudson was rated as the No. 13 defensive tackle in the country and the No. 9 player at any position in the state of Ohio. Only one other defensive tackle in that class, Aubrey Solomon, was rated higher than Hudson, although the latter moved to the other side of the ball this offseason.

After redshirting as a true freshman, Hudson played in three games this season.