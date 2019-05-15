RB T.J. Hammonds returns to Arkansas football team

After a couple of months of getting his educational house in order, T.J. Hammonds is apparently back in the good graces of both the Arkansas football program and the university.
In late February, Chad Morris confirmed that Hammonds was not a part of his football team “right now.” A UA official subsequently confirmed that the absence, which forced the running back to miss the whole of spring practice, was related to academics.
Earlier this week, though, Hammonds revealed that he is “backkkkkkkk,” presumably with the football team.
The past three seasons, Hammonds, a four-star 2016 signee, has rushed for 378 yards and two touchdowns on 57 carries. Just 28 of those yards came last season, although he did catch four passes for 84 yards and a touchdown in 2018.
Indiana’s defensive line loss has turned into Central Florida’s gain.
Earlier this offseason, Brandon Wilson decided to transfer from the Hoosiers. Wednesday, the defensive tackle confirmed to the Orlando Sentinel that he has decided to finish his collegiate career with the Knights.
As a graduate transfer, Wilson will be eligible to play for the AAC program immediately in 2019.
“I feel like UCF is really on the right path with where they seem to be going,” Wilson told the Sentinel in explaining his decision. “It was a difficult decision to leave because there’s no bad blood between me and any of the coaches there and any of my teammates. Everybody up there respected my decision and still treated me like family.”
A three-star 2015 signee, Wilson, a Florida native, played in 26 games for the Hoosiers. A dozen of those appearances, as well as his only collegiate start, came this past season.
The past three seasons, Wilson has been credited with 21 tackles, 1½ tackles for loss, one sack and one forced fumble.
It’s once again time to remind you that, if CFT still had a “Days Without An Arrest” ticker, it’d be time to reset it back to double zeroes.
The latest football program forced to deal with an off-field issue involving one of its players is TCU, with multiple media outlets reporting that Sewo Olonilua was arrested Tuesday on one count each of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance weighing more than 1 gram and less than 4 grams. Both of those charges are felonies.
No details of what led up to the arrest and charges, which could put Olonilua behind bars for 2-10 years if he’s found guilty, have been released at this point.
“We are aware of the matter and we are looking into it,” a statement from the school read.
This past season, Olonilua rushed for a career-high 635 yards, a total that led the Horned Frogs. Olonilua capped that career year by being named as offensive MVP of the Cheez-It Bowl after rushing for 194 yards in a win over Cal.
James Hudson and his new college football home aren’t going down without a fight.
Hudson confirmed in early December that he had decided to transfer from Michigan to Cincinnati. In appealing for a waiver from the NCAA that would grant him immediate eligibility at his new school, Hudson claimed that “mental struggles” arose during his time at U-M and triggered his decision to leave the Wolverines.
The NCAA, however, denied the appeal, stating that he never spoke up about the mental issues while he was at U-M.
Not surprisingly, the football program is appealing what was a curious decision made by an organization that has been (mostly) handing out waivers for immediate eligibility like it’s candy at Halloween throughout this offseason. The Bearcats’ head football coach confirmed the move on Twitter.
If Hudson wins his appeal and is granted a waiver for immediate eligibility, he would have three seasons to use his remaining three years. If the appeal is denied, Hudson would have to sit out the 2019 season, leaving him two years of eligibility to use beginning in 2020.
A four-star member of the Wolverines’ recruiting class in 2017, Hudson was rated as the No. 13 defensive tackle in the country and the No. 9 player at any position in the state of Ohio. Only one other defensive tackle in that class, Aubrey Solomon, was rated higher than Hudson, although the latter moved to the other side of the ball this offseason.
After redshirting as a true freshman, Hudson played in three games this season.
If the NCAA finally starts allowing its players to profit off their images and names and likenesses and the like, there is one conference that is decidedly positioned to, with fistfuls of $100 bills, wipe away any tears of angst that may flow over the erosion of what’s become an archaic amateurism model.
According to Steve Berkowitz of USA Today, and citing federal tax returns provided by the conference, the Big Ten recorded nearly $760 million in revenue for the 2018 fiscal year. That financial haul is a record for any conference, trumping the $512 million for the 2017 fiscal year; the $54 million paid out on average to each of the league’s 14 member institutions — two schools, Maryland and Rutgers, have borrowed against future earnings — sets a standard for the rest of the country as well.
That $54 million per school is just over $2 million more than had been projected in the summer of 2018.
For comparison’s sake, the 14-team SEC, the second-most financially successful Power Five conference, announced in February of this year revenues of just over $627 million for the same fiscal year, with an average per-school payout of $43.1 million.
In May of this year, the Big 12 announced $374 million in revenue that would be distributed amongst its 10 members. For the 2016-17 fiscal year, ACC members received between $25.3 million and $30.7 million and Pac-12 schools received $30.9 million.
With the launch of its own network this August, the ACC is expecting to see its per-school revenue increase for the 2019 fiscal year; how much remains to be seen, although it’s expected to be enough to put the Pac-12 squarely in the Power Five revenue cellar.