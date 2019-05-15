Report: David Beaty expects to join Texas once legal conflict with Kansas is settled

After being fired as head coach of the Kansas Jayhawks last season, David Beaty joined Texas head coach Tom Herman to help the Longhorns prepare for the Big 12 championship game against Oklahoma. It appears that may have just been the beginning for Beaty and his relationship with Texas, as it is being reported the former head coach of Kansas is expecting to join the Texas coaching staff in a more regular role moving forward.
The biggest hurdle to Beaty officially joining Texas in whatever capacity he may be asked to fill remains the contract situation with Kansas. In late March, Beaty sternly suggested a statement made but his now-former employer, Kansas, was “verifiably false” as the two sides continued to battle over the buyout terms. Beaty is suing Kansas as the school has been working to defend the decision not to honor the buyout of $3 million on Beaty’s contract.
Because the legal battle is continuing to unfold, Beaty and Texas cannot quite become an official pairing just yet. But as Anwar Richardson of Rivals.com reports, via Twitter, Beaty has already relocated to Austin to prepare for his next gig with the Longhorns. This would suggest Beaty is comfortable in knowing this will all be in the past soon enough.
For now, we’ll sit and wait for Beaty and Kansas to get their legal battle all squared up and for Texas to make the inevitable hire official.