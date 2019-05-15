Utah adds two more transfers, including former five-star UCLA signee

For the third and fourth times in a little over two weeks, Utah has added players who began their collegiate playing careers at other FBS programs.

The most noteworthy of the latest additions is Mique Juarez, who confirmed Tuesday morning via Twitter that he has decided to transfer from UCLA to Utah. Juarez, who went through a self-imposed sabbatical early on his career at UCLA, dealt with a series of concussions that precluded a return to the Bruins. The linebacker has, though, received medical clearance from independent medical professionals, which paved the way for his move to the Utes.

In addition to Juarez, Noah Myers, who left Washington State earlier this offseason, has transferred into the Utah football program, the offensive lineman confirmed to 247Sports.com.

Both Myers and Juarez come to the Utes as graduate transfers, making them immediately eligible. They also come to the Pac-12 school with at least two years of eligibility each; there’s a fairly decent chance that Juarez could get a sixth season from the NCAA if he were to pursue it.

Thank you Utah coaching staff for giving me the opportunity to continue playing ball. And for also giving me this time to also take care of my family and to graduate from UCLA. I’m not just blessed I’m thankful for this amazing opportunity.🙏🏽💙Trust in God and Family✊🏽🤝 pic.twitter.com/vBEcrpdjvm — Meek (@miquejuarez3) May 14, 2019

Juarez was a consensus five-star 2016 signee, rated as the No. 1 outside linebacker in the country; the No. 1 player at any position in the state of California; and the No. 11 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. The Torrance, Cali., native was the highest-rated signee in the Bruins’ class that year.

Because of, first, the sabbatical and, second, the concussions, Juarez was limited to 13 games played for UCLA. A dozen of those appearances came during the 2017 season.

As for Myers, he played in 14 games during his four seasons in Pullman, with 10 of those coming in 2017.

It had previously been reported that a kicker and former teammate of Suarez’s at UCLA (HERE) and a Marshall offensive lineman (HERE) had transferred to Utah.