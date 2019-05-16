Auburn QB Malik Willis enters transfer portal

Auburn could be about to lose a backup quarterback from the program. Malik Willis has added his name to the NCAA transfer portal, according to 247 Sports, as he begins the process of potentially leaving the Tigers for another opportunity.

By entering his name in the transfer portal, Willis can now have official contact with other programs looking to recruit him to their school. Although Willis can still pull his name out of the portal at any time and remain at Auburn, that does not appear to be an option for Willis at this point.

A three-star recruit of Auburn in the Class of 2017, Willis has two seasons of eligibility to use over the next three years. If Willis transfers to another FBS program, he will have to sit out the 2019 season before being eligible to play again beginning in 2020.

Auburn’s quarterback situation will rely on youth and inexperience with redshirt freshman Joey Gatewood and true freshman Bo Nix. Auburn is looking to replace Jarrett Stidham, who was drafted in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. Willis was once in line to be the top backup to Stidham with a chance to succeed him, but his stock has slipped over the past year to the point where Gus Malzahn wrapping up the spring with Gatewood and Nix as his top passers going into the summer and fall.

