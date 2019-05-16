Cincinnati appeals NCAA’s denial of waiver for Michigan transfer

James Hudson and his new college football home aren’t going down without a fight.
Hudson confirmed in early December that he had decided to transfer from Michigan to Cincinnati. In appealing for a waiver from the NCAA that would grant him immediate eligibility at his new school, Hudson claimed that “mental struggles” arose during his time at U-M and triggered his decision to leave the Wolverines.
The NCAA, however, denied the appeal, stating that he never spoke up about the mental issues while he was at U-M.
Not surprisingly, the football program is appealing what was a curious decision made by an organization that has been (mostly) handing out waivers for immediate eligibility like it’s candy at Halloween throughout this offseason. The Bearcats’ head football coach confirmed the move on Twitter.
If Hudson wins his appeal and is granted a waiver for immediate eligibility, he would have three seasons to use his remaining three years. If the appeal is denied, Hudson would have to sit out the 2019 season, leaving him two years of eligibility to use beginning in 2020.
A four-star member of the Wolverines’ recruiting class in 2017, Hudson was rated as the No. 13 defensive tackle in the country and the No. 9 player at any position in the state of Ohio. Only one other defensive tackle in that class, Aubrey Solomon, was rated higher than Hudson, although the latter moved to the other side of the ball this offseason.
After redshirting as a true freshman, Hudson played in three games this season.
Auburn could be about to lose a backup quarterback from the program. Malik Willis has added his name to the NCAA transfer portal, according to 247 Sports, as he begins the process of potentially leaving the Tigers for another opportunity.
By entering his name in the transfer portal, Willis can now have official contact with other programs looking to recruit him to their school. Although Willis can still pull his name out of the portal at any time and remain at Auburn, that does not appear to be an option for Willis at this point.
A three-star recruit of Auburn in the Class of 2017, Willis has two seasons of eligibility to use over the next three years. If Willis transfers to another FBS program, he will have to sit out the 2019 season before being eligible to play again beginning in 2020.
Auburn’s quarterback situation will rely on youth and inexperience with redshirt freshman Joey Gatewood and true freshman Bo Nix. Auburn is looking to replace Jarrett Stidham, who was drafted in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. Willis was once in line to be the top backup to Stidham with a chance to succeed him, but his stock has slipped over the past year to the point where Gus Malzahn wrapping up the spring with Gatewood and Nix as his top passers going into the summer and fall.
As the ACC schedule and TV lineups is getting sorted, the unique non-conference matchup between Wake Forest and North Carolina is being moved back a day on the schedule. It was announced earlier today that Wake Forest will now host the Tar Heels on Friday, Sept. 13 instead of the previously scheduled Thursday night.
Although they share a home in the ACC, Wake Forest and UNC have not faced each other since 2015. In 2015, both schools agreed to a unique home-and-home series to fill out some slots on the non-conference schedule that satisfies the ACC’s non-conference scheduling requirement. The game being played this fall is the first part of the creative home-and-home deal. North Carolina will host Wake Forest on Sept. 25, 2021.
Because these are on the books as non-conference matchups, neither game will count in the ACC standings for either school. This is all about the in-state bragging rights.
After deciding to enter the transfer portal earlier in the offseason, wide receiver L'Christian Smith has found a new home. He won’t be traveling too far either, as the former Ohio State receiver has announced he is transferring to Cincinnati.
Smith announced his decision to join the Bearcats with an image shared on his Instagram account declaring his commitment to Cincinnati.
“Sometimes your path takes a detour but the mission stays the same,” Smith said in a brief statement attached to his Instagram post. “Second chances don’t happen often but when they do you must be ready.”
The former four-star recruit in Ohio State’s Class of 2018 redshirted last season (he appeared in three games to fall under the NCAA’s limit before costing him a year of eligibility) and will still have four years of eligibility beginning with the 2019 season. However, barring any potential waiver approval by the NCAA, Smith will be forced to sit out the 2019 season at Cincinnati before being eligible to play in 2020.
After spending some time in the transfer portal this month, quarterback Jarret Doege has made his decision. Doege announced his decision to transfer to West Virginia for the 2019 season, adding some much-needed depth at the quarterback position for the Mountaineers for new head coach Neal Brown.
“Excited for this opportunity, and I can’t wait to be [a part] of Mountaineer Nation,” Doege said in a message posted on his Twitter account Thursday afternoon.
Doege will add some starting experience to the West Virginia program that is looking to replace Will Grier with a new head coach in charge of the program. Doege, the younger brother of former Texas Tech quarterback Seth Doege, started 17 games for Bowling Green and is coming off a season with 2,660 passing yards and 27 touchdowns as one of the top passers in the MAC. At West Virginia, Doege will likely have to wait until 2020 before getting a chance to play.
Doege will be required to sit out the 2019 season as a transfer player. He will have two years of eligibility at his disposal though, as he has not used a redshirt year since entering college. A junior in 2019, Doege could potentially be at West Virginia for two seasons on the field beginning in 2020.
There is no word about any possible attempt to file a waiver for immediate eligibility.