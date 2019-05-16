Georgia Tech confirms additions of Florida, Michigan transfers

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Two Power Five additions to Geoff Collins‘ first Georgia Tech roster are officially official.

Tech confirmed in a press release Wednesday that Antonneous Clayton and Myles Sims have been signed by the football program and are already enrolled in classes at the university. Clayton, a defensive end, transferred in from Florida, while Sims, a defensive back, began his collegiate playing career at Michigan.

One of the new additions is a reunion of sorts as Collins, then the defensive coordinator at UF, recruited Clayton to Gainesville.

Clayton, a four-star 2016 signee, played in 17 games for the Gators, with three of those appearances coming in 2018. Because he played in fewer than four games, Clayton is able to take a redshirt for this past season that leaves him with two years of eligibility remaining.

A four-star member of the Wolverines’ 2018 recruiting class, Sims was rated as the No. 17 cornerback in the country and the No. 22 player at any position in the state of Georgia. Only three signees in U-M’s class that year were rated higher than Sims.

Sims did not see the field as a true freshman in Ann Arbor last season.