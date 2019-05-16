Georgia Tech confirms additions of Florida, Michigan transfers

Two Power Five additions to Geoff Collins‘ first Georgia Tech roster are officially official.
Tech confirmed in a press release Wednesday that Antonneous Clayton and Myles Sims have been signed by the football program and are already enrolled in classes at the university. Clayton, a defensive end, transferred in from Florida, while Sims, a defensive back, began his collegiate playing career at Michigan.
One of the new additions is a reunion of sorts as Collins, then the defensive coordinator at UF, recruited Clayton to Gainesville.
Clayton, a four-star 2016 signee, played in 17 games for the Gators, with three of those appearances coming in 2018. Because he played in fewer than four games, Clayton is able to take a redshirt for this past season that leaves him with two years of eligibility remaining.
A four-star member of the Wolverines’ 2018 recruiting class, Sims was rated as the No. 17 cornerback in the country and the No. 22 player at any position in the state of Georgia. Only three signees in U-M’s class that year were rated higher than Sims.
Sims did not see the field as a true freshman in Ann Arbor last season.
James Hudson and his new college football home aren’t going down without a fight.
Hudson confirmed in early December that he had decided to transfer from Michigan to Cincinnati. In appealing for a waiver from the NCAA that would grant him immediate eligibility at his new school, Hudson claimed that “mental struggles” arose during his time at U-M and triggered his decision to leave the Wolverines.
The NCAA, however, denied the appeal, stating that he never spoke up about the mental issues while he was at U-M.
Not surprisingly, the football program is appealing what was a curious decision made by an organization that has been (mostly) handing out waivers for immediate eligibility like it’s candy at Halloween throughout this offseason. The Bearcats’ head football coach confirmed the move on Twitter.
If Hudson wins his appeal and is granted a waiver for immediate eligibility, he would have three seasons to use his remaining three years. If the appeal is denied, Hudson would have to sit out the 2019 season, leaving him two years of eligibility to use beginning in 2020.
A four-star member of the Wolverines’ recruiting class in 2017, Hudson was rated as the No. 13 defensive tackle in the country and the No. 9 player at any position in the state of Ohio. Only one other defensive tackle in that class, Aubrey Solomon, was rated higher than Hudson, although the latter moved to the other side of the ball this offseason.
After redshirting as a true freshman, Hudson played in three games this season.
If the NCAA finally starts allowing its players to profit off their images and names and likenesses and the like, there is one conference that is decidedly positioned to, with fistfuls of $100 bills, wipe away any tears of angst that may flow over the erosion of what’s become an archaic amateurism model.
According to Steve Berkowitz of USA Today, and citing federal tax returns provided by the conference, the Big Ten recorded nearly $760 million in revenue for the 2018 fiscal year. That financial haul is a record for any conference, trumping the $512 million for the 2017 fiscal year; the $54 million paid out on average to each of the league’s 14 member institutions — two schools, Maryland and Rutgers, have borrowed against future earnings — sets a standard for the rest of the country as well.
That $54 million per school is just over $2 million more than had been projected in the summer of 2018.
For comparison’s sake, the 14-team SEC, the second-most financially successful Power Five conference, announced in February of this year revenues of just over $627 million for the same fiscal year, with an average per-school payout of $43.1 million.
In May of this year, the Big 12 announced $374 million in revenue that would be distributed amongst its 10 members. For the 2016-17 fiscal year, ACC members received between $25.3 million and $30.7 million and Pac-12 schools received $30.9 million.
With the launch of its own network this August, the ACC is expecting to see its per-school revenue increase for the 2019 fiscal year; how much remains to be seen, although it’s expected to be enough to put the Pac-12 squarely in the Power Five revenue cellar.
That certainly didn’t take long. At all.
Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Xavier Peters had decided to transfer from Florida State, with the defensive end’s goal being to move on to either a Big Ten or SEC program. Just a couple of days later, Peters has confirmed to 247Sports.com that he has already decided to continue his collegiate playing career at Kentucky.
The move makes sense on a personal level for Peters as the Ohio native can be significantly closer to his young son, who still resides in father’s home state.
Peters, suspended by head coach Willie Taggart in early April for unspecified violations of team rules, was a four-star 2018 signee who was rated as the No. 6 player at any position in the state of Ohio. As a true freshman this past season, Peters played in a pair of games for the Seminoles.
Because he didn’t appear in more than four games in 2018, the 6-4, 232-pound lineman was able to take advantage of the NCAA’s recently-instituted redshirt rule. After sitting out the 2019 season, and because of that new rule, Peters will have three years of eligibility to use beginning with the 2020 season.
After being listed on Kansas’ roster throughout the offseason, Kenny Bastida‘s name was removed without any explanation last month. Now, there’s an off-field development on which to note involving the very same player.
According to the Lawrence Journal-World, Bastida was arrested very early Wednesday morning on a trio of charges — suspicion of aggravated assault, aggravated battery and criminal damage to property. The arrest and charges stemmed from an incident that occurred at Bastida’s residence.
From the Journal-World‘s report:
A 19-year-old woman who is not a KU student reported to KU police that around 3 a.m. she was in a physical altercation with him at Stouffer Place, where he lives, Deputy Chief James Anguiano of the KU Office of Public Safety said in an email. During the altercation, the suspect pointed a gun at the woman, she told police.
The woman left the area and called police, Anguiano said. He said she reported being injured but refused medical attention.
In a statement, a KU official revealed that Bastida has not been a part of the football program since April. It’s unclear what led to the parting of ways.
The Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., native was a three-star 2018 signee. As a true freshman, the linebacker appeared in four games, with most of that action coming on special teams.