Michigan, UCLA transfers granted immediate eligibility at Rutgers

For a beleaguered head coach who has won just seven games in three years, Chris Ash could use an immediate infusion of veteran talent. Fortunately for both the coach and the program, the NCAA delivered some welcome news on that front this week.
While not yet confirmed by the university, nj.com is reporting that tight end Matt Alaimo and linebacker Drew Singleton have been granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA. Alaimo transferred to Rutgers from UCLA in January of this year, Singleton from Michigan a month before.
Both of those granted immediate eligibility are natives of New Jersey; what led to The Association waiving the “one academic year in residence at the new school before you can play for or receive travel expenses from the new school” as required by the organization’s bylaws is unclear at this point in time.
A four-star member of the Wolverines’ 2017 recruiting class, Singleton was rated as the No. 5 outside linebacker in the country; the No. 1 player at any position in the state of New Jersey; and the No. 79 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Singleton was the highest-rated linebacker in U-M’s class that year, and only two other defensive signees in the 34-member class were rated higher.
After taking a redshirt his true freshman season, Singleton had played in four games this season before his decision to transfer. The vast majority of that action, however, came on special teams.
A three-star member of the Bruins’ 2018 recruiting class, Alaimo was rated as the No. 13 player at any position in the state of New Jersey. Alaimo didn’t see the field at all this past year and took a redshirt his true freshman season.
Given the Scarlet Knights’ talent, or lack thereof, both transfers will compete immediately for either starting jobs or significant playing time.
As the ACC schedule and TV lineups is getting sorted, the unique non-conference matchup between Wake Forest and North Carolina is being moved back a day on the schedule. It was announced earlier today that Wake Forest will now host the Tar Heels on Friday, Sept. 13 instead of the previously scheduled Thursday night.
Although they share a home in the ACC, Wake Forest and UNC have not faced each other since 2015. In 2015, both schools agreed to a unique home-and-home series to fill out some slots on the non-conference schedule that satisfies the ACC’s non-conference scheduling requirement. The game being played this fall is the first part of the creative home-and-home deal. North Carolina will host Wake Forest on Sept. 25, 2021.
Because these are on the books as non-conference matchups, neither game will count in the ACC standings for either school. This is all about the in-state bragging rights.
After deciding to enter the transfer portal earlier in the offseason, wide receiver L'Christian Smith has found a new home. He won’t be traveling too far either, as the former Ohio State receiver has announced he is transferring to Cincinnati.
Smith announced his decision to join the Bearcats with an image shared on his Instagram account declaring his commitment to Cincinnati.
“Sometimes your path takes a detour but the mission stays the same,” Smith said in a brief statement attached to his Instagram post. “Second chances don’t happen often but when they do you must be ready.”
The former four-star recruit in Ohio State’s Class of 2018 redshirted last season (he appeared in three games to fall under the NCAA’s limit before costing him a year of eligibility) and will still have four years of eligibility beginning with the 2019 season. However, barring any potential waiver approval by the NCAA, Smith will be forced to sit out the 2019 season at Cincinnati before being eligible to play in 2020.
After spending some time in the transfer portal this month, quarterback Jarret Doege has made his decision. Doege announced his decision to transfer to West Virginia for the 2019 season, adding some much-needed depth at the quarterback position for the Mountaineers for new head coach Neal Brown.
“Excited for this opportunity, and I can’t wait to be [a part] of Mountaineer Nation,” Doege said in a message posted on his Twitter account Thursday afternoon.
Doege will add some starting experience to the West Virginia program that is looking to replace Will Grier with a new head coach in charge of the program. Doege, the younger brother of former Texas Tech quarterback Seth Doege, started 17 games for Bowling Green and is coming off a season with 2,660 passing yards and 27 touchdowns as one of the top passers in the MAC. At West Virginia, Doege will likely have to wait until 2020 before getting a chance to play.
Doege will be required to sit out the 2019 season as a transfer player. He will have two years of eligibility at his disposal though, as he has not used a redshirt year since entering college. A junior in 2019, Doege could potentially be at West Virginia for two seasons on the field beginning in 2020.
There is no word about any possible attempt to file a waiver for immediate eligibility.
Around the time reports surfaced that Western Michigan had lost a pair of key pieces to its offensive puzzle, the MAC program confirmed it had added a couple of transfers from the FBS level to bolster a depleted roster.
In a press release this week, WMU announced that Temple transfer defensive back Kareem Ali and Wake Forest transfer wide receiver Cortez Lewis have officially been added to Tim Lester‘s squad. As both players head to Kalamazoo as graduate transfers, they will be eligible to play for the Broncos immediately in 2019.
“Each year we are very selective with regards to recent college graduates that are interested in pursuing a masters degree at WMU while also finishing their playing career,” the head coach said in a statement. “Kareem… and Cortez all fit the profile of what we are looking for — mature young men that we believe will bring experience and maturity to our locker room. We are excited to have them in Kalamazoo and part of the Bronco Family!”
In 35 career games with the Demon Deacons, Lewis totaled 88 catches for 1,158 yards and five touchdowns. Lewis’ best season came way back in 2015 as he totaled 611 yards and four touchdowns on 47 catches as a true freshman.
Thanks in part to injuries, Ali played in just four games during his time with the Owls.