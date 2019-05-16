Michigan, UCLA transfers granted immediate eligibility at Rutgers

For a beleaguered head coach who has won just seven games in three years, Chris Ash could use an immediate infusion of veteran talent. Fortunately for both the coach and the program, the NCAA delivered some welcome news on that front this week.

While not yet confirmed by the university, nj.com is reporting that tight end Matt Alaimo and linebacker Drew Singleton have been granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA. Alaimo transferred to Rutgers from UCLA in January of this year, Singleton from Michigan a month before.

Both of those granted immediate eligibility are natives of New Jersey; what led to The Association waiving the “one academic year in residence at the new school before you can play for or receive travel expenses from the new school” as required by the organization’s bylaws is unclear at this point in time.

A four-star member of the Wolverines’ 2017 recruiting class, Singleton was rated as the No. 5 outside linebacker in the country; the No. 1 player at any position in the state of New Jersey; and the No. 79 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Singleton was the highest-rated linebacker in U-M’s class that year, and only two other defensive signees in the 34-member class were rated higher.

After taking a redshirt his true freshman season, Singleton had played in four games this season before his decision to transfer. The vast majority of that action, however, came on special teams.

A three-star member of the Bruins’ 2018 recruiting class, Alaimo was rated as the No. 13 player at any position in the state of New Jersey. Alaimo didn’t see the field at all this past year and took a redshirt his true freshman season.

Given the Scarlet Knights’ talent, or lack thereof, both transfers will compete immediately for either starting jobs or significant playing time.