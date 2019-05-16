Player recently removed from Kansas’ roster arrested after allegedly pointing gun at woman

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After being listed on Kansas’ roster throughout the offseason, Kenny Bastida‘s name was removed without any explanation last month. Now, there’s an off-field development on which to note involving the very same player.

According to the Lawrence Journal-World, Bastida was arrested very early Wednesday morning on a trio of charges — suspicion of aggravated assault, aggravated battery and criminal damage to property. The arrest and charges stemmed from an incident that occurred at Bastida’s residence.

From the Journal-World‘s report:

A 19-year-old woman who is not a KU student reported to KU police that around 3 a.m. she was in a physical altercation with him at Stouffer Place, where he lives, Deputy Chief James Anguiano of the KU Office of Public Safety said in an email. During the altercation, the suspect pointed a gun at the woman, she told police. The woman left the area and called police, Anguiano said. He said she reported being injured but refused medical attention.

In a statement, a KU official revealed that Bastida has not been a part of the football program since April. It’s unclear what led to the parting of ways.

The Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., native was a three-star 2018 signee. As a true freshman, the linebacker appeared in four games, with most of that action coming on special teams.