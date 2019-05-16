Suspended Florida State DE Xavier Peters transfers to Kentucky

That certainly didn’t take long. At all.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Xavier Peters had decided to transfer from Florida State, with the defensive end’s goal being to move on to either a Big Ten or SEC program. Just a couple of days later, Peters has confirmed to 247Sports.com that he has already decided to continue his collegiate playing career at Kentucky.

The move makes sense on a personal level for Peters as the Ohio native can be significantly closer to his young son, who still resides in father’s home state.

Peters, suspended by head coach Willie Taggart in early April for unspecified violations of team rules, was a four-star 2018 signee who was rated as the No. 6 player at any position in the state of Ohio. As a true freshman this past season, Peters played in a pair of games for the Seminoles.

Because he didn’t appear in more than four games in 2018, the 6-4, 232-pound lineman was able to take advantage of the NCAA’s recently-instituted redshirt rule. After sitting out the 2019 season, and because of that new rule, Peters will have three years of eligibility to use beginning with the 2020 season.